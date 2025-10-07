/Alien genes found in human DNA - Millions could be walking around us, wild study claims

Alien abductions have been rumoured to occur for decades, and now a study has claimed that extraterrestrial beings have been using this method to insert genes into human DNA. The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, states that we have been "undergoing genetic transformation" and millions of us likely carry these alien genes. Dr Max Rempel, the lead author of the study and the founder and CEO of the DNA Resonance Research Foundation, told Daily Mail that such humans probably also have some superhuman traits and abilities, such as telepathy. The researchers analysed the DNA of regular people and of those who claimed they were abducted by aliens. What they found was shocking. They took 581 complete families from the 1,000 Genomes Project and discovered that 11 families carried "large sequences" of DNA that didn't match either family. The anomalies included 348 non-parental genetic variants.

To dig deeper, Rempel decided to gather more data. He took the DNA data from 23andMe of people who claim they are alien abductees. He noted that some families showed evidence hinting at the presence of non-parental markers. If his findings are true, then it means that aliens are already walking among us in the garb of humans. Rempel is confident that it is possible to identify which humans carry alien DNA. In fact, he thinks that those who suffer from neurodivergent conditions like autism, ADHD, and Asperger’s are probably the ones who have alien genes. However, he admitted that this is merely conjecture.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

People with alien genes could have psychic abilities

Rempel's wild claims don't stop here, as he believes such people have special powers because of the alien gene. They might have telepathy and other psychic abilities, although he has no proof of it. Rempel says to find more conclusive evidence, they "need better datasets, which are available only on approval." It is not possible to reach conclusions based on current commercial genotyping services that rely on array-based data. To detect novel variants, he says there is a need for next-generation sequencing (NGS) or whole-genome sequencing (WGS).

When novel variants can be detected at a high resolution, it might become easier to detect the point at which aliens infiltrated the DNA strand. This all sounds unreal, but Nigel Watson, author of “Portraits of Alien Encounters Revisited,” says "further genetic research on volunteer abductees could potentially prove as world-shattering as recovering a flying saucer." However, he cautioned against "anecdotal evidence of alien abductions", saying that such experiences can stem from a variety of reasons.