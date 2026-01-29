/OpenAI ‘secret social media project’ may use this unique method to ensure users are human, not bots, say reports

Is OpenAI secretly working on a social media platform? The makers of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT are reportedly building a social media app with a unique method to ensure that all users are human, not bots. First reported by Forbes on Wednesday (Jan 28), the social network is said to be in the early stages of development.

What reports say about OpenAI’s social network project

According to the reports, a small team of fewer than 10 people is working on the project. The app is expected to position itself as a bot-free alternative to X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and other social media platforms. Bots, mostly AI-generated accounts, are increasingly becoming a serious issue on social media. In some cases, they are believed to outnumber genuine human users on certain platforms, degrading trust and authenticity.

How will OpenAI social media ensure users are human, not bots?

Reports claim that biometric verification may be used to establish “proof of personhood”. Forbes, citing people familiar with the project, said the methods under discussion could include iris scanning similar to that used by World Network (formerly Worldcoin), or facial recognition technology such as Apple’s Face ID. The idea is to verify that each account belongs to a real person, while limiting the creation of multiple or automated identities.

Possible link to World Network and Worldcoin

There is growing speculation that World Network, which owns the cryptocurrency Worldcoin, could be involved in providing biometric identification technology. World Network’s Orb device generates unique, privacy-focused digital identifiers through iris scans. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has direct ties to this project, having been a co-founder of Worldcoin. Altman also serves as chair of Tools for Humanity, the company behind the World Network and its biometric identity system. The project was originally intented a global system for proving human identity online, alongside a cryptocurrency incentive model.

While no formal partnership between OpenAI and World Network has been confirmed, reports noted that World Network’s technology is among the options being evaluated. Following the reports, the price of Worldcoin’s WLD token rose, reflecting market speculation about a possible collaboration.

World Network's iris scan success

The World Network project has already verified millions of users globally and has received backing from major tech investors. Although it began as a cryptocurrency-focused venture, its emphasis has shifted towards digital identity and proof-of-personhood infrastructure.

Altman has occasionally expressed concerns about the massive infiltration of bots on social media platforms, saying online spaces were becoming less authentic as automated accounts proliferate.

At the time of writing, OpenAI has not issued any official statement confirming or denying plans to launch a social media platform. But the reports have generated a lot of curiosity about the potential rise of yet another social media site.

