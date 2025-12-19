/OpenAI launches GPT-5.2 Codex: How OpenAI is building a smarter AI coding agent

OpenAI has introduced GPT-5.2 Codex, a new version of its AI model designed specifically for coding tasks. The model focuses on improving how AI systems write, understand, and manage code over long and complex projects. The update was announced on OpenAI’s official website, where the company said GPT-5.2 Codex is built to work more reliably as an AI coding agent rather than just a text generator.

What is GPT-5.2 Codex?

GPT-5.2 Codex is a specialised AI model trained to handle software development tasks such as:

Writing new code

Fixing bugs

Reviewing pull requests

Managing large codebases

Unlike general-purpose AI models, Codex is designed to follow instructions step by step and stay focused on coding goals for longer periods.

OpenAI said this makes GPT-5.2 Codex more suitable for professional software workflows.

What’s new

OpenAI says GPT-5.2 Codex brings several technical improvements over earlier versions.

According to the company’s release note:

The model performs better on complex coding benchmarks

It shows improved reasoning across long tasks

It reduces common coding errors seen in earlier AI models

OpenAI also stated that GPT-5.2 Codex scored 55.6 per cent on SWE-Bench Pro, a widely used benchmark that measures how well AI models solve real software engineering problems. This score is higher than previous Codex versions.

Built for agent-based coding

One key focus of GPT-5.2 Codex is agent-based coding.

OpenAI explained that the model can:

Work on tasks for several hours without losing context

Handle multiple steps in a single coding job

Operate in sandboxed environments connected to real code repositories

This allows developers to assign tasks such as “fix this issue” or “add this feature” and review the results later.

According to OpenAI, GPT-5.2 Codex is available through:

ChatGPT

Command-line tools

Integrated development environments (IDEs)

Why OpenAI sees coding as a key use case

OpenAI said coding is one area where AI tools are already showing strong real-world value.

The company noted that software development:

Has clear rules

Allows easy testing and verification

Benefits from automation

Because of this, AI models like Codex can assist developers without fully replacing human oversight. OpenAI added that humans remain responsible for reviewing and approving code.

What happens next

GPT-5.2 Codex is part of OpenAI’s broader plan to improve AI-assisted software development.

According to the company, future updates will focus on:

Faster task completion

Better understanding of large projects

Safer deployment in real-world systems