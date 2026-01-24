/Sam Altman plans India visit as global AI leaders gather in New Delhi

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman is planning a visit to India in mid-February, nearly a year after his last trip to the country, as per a report by TechCrunch. The visit comes as New Delhi prepares to host a major global gathering of artificial intelligence leaders.

India will host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi between February 16 and 20. The event is expected to bring together top global technology executives.

Sam Altman’s visit has not yet been publicly announced and could still change.

AI summit draws global tech leaders to India

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to see the presence of some of the biggest names in the AI industry. According to the summit website, confirmed attendees include Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, along with Indian business leaders such as Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

While Sam Altman’s name does not currently appear on the official list of speakers, TechCrunch reports that OpenAI is planning closed-door meetings on the sidelines of the summit in New Delhi, where Altman is expected to be present.

OpenAI is also reportedly hosting a separate event in Delhi on February 19, with venture capital firms and industry executives invited.

India becomes key market for global AI companies

Altman’s proposed visit highlights India’s growing importance for American AI firms. In recent months, several companies have expanded their presence in the country. Anthropic has opened an office in Bengaluru, while Google and Perplexity have partnered with Indian telecom firms to offer AI services to millions of users.

OpenAI itself has been increasing hiring in India across enterprise sales, technical deployment and legal roles linked to AI regulation. Job listings are currently active in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

India has emerged as ChatGPT’s largest market by downloads and the second-largest by total users.

However, OpenAI has faced challenges converting that popularity into paid subscriptions. To address this, the company launched a lower-priced ChatGPT Go plan last year, priced below $5, and offered it free for a year to boost adoption.

India is the future of AI infrastructure

India is also being studied as a possible location for future AI infrastructure. Global firms like Google and Microsoft have already announced multi-billion-dollar investments to expand AI and cloud capacity in the country. Analysts hope the summit will strengthen India’s position as a global AI destination.