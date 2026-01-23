/Europeans plan to launch ‘W’, their own social media platform to rival Elon Musk’s X

European organisations are preparing to launch a new social media platform called W, positioning it as a European alternative to Elon Musk-owned X. The move comes amid growing political, regulatory and digital tensions between Europe and the United States.

According to the Danish media outlet, W will focus on verified human users, strong data protection and the fight against disinformation. The platform is backed by an advisory board that includes former ministers and business leaders, mainly from Sweden.

What is W?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

W is designed as a social media platform where users must verify their identity using photo validation and identification. The aim is to ensure that users are real people and not bots or fake accounts, a growing concern on existing platforms.

Anna Zeiter, the CEO of W, told Swiss outlet Bilanz.ch that the name stands for “We”, while the two hidden “V” meanings represent “Values” and “Verified”. She added that the fact W comes before X in the alphabet was “a welcome coincidence”.

Unlike many global platforms, W’s data will be hosted within Europe by European companies. The platform will follow strict European Union data protection laws, including GDPR, giving users more control over their personal information.

Why Europe wants an alternative to X

Support for W comes at a time when relations between Europe and the US have become strained. US President Donald Trump recently announced new tariffs on some European countries, adding to diplomatic friction.

At the same time, Elon Musk’s X has been at the centre of disputes with European regulators. The platform was fined €120 million under the EU’s Digital Services Act for failing to meet transparency rules. Musk responded by publicly criticising the European Union.

A group of 54 Members of the European Parliament has also called for European alternatives to major social platforms. In an open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, they said X was “no longer an open and balanced tool for political communication or journalism”.

They argued that the platform no longer functions as a public square and has been increasingly linked to disinformation and harmful AI-generated content.

Concerns over disinformation and AI content

In her LinkedIn post announcing W, Anna Zeiter warned that systemic disinformation is damaging public trust and weakening democratic decision-making. She said Europe needs a platform built and governed locally, with human verification, free speech and privacy at its core.

X has faced criticism in recent weeks after the spread of AI-generated explicit images, including digitally altered images of women and children, reportedly produced using its chatbot Grok. These incidents have added urgency to calls for stronger platform accountability.

Who is behind the W platform

Anna Zeiter is a Swiss privacy expert with a long career in technology and data protection. She spent more than a decade at eBay, where she worked on privacy, compliance and artificial intelligence issues. She holds a PhD in law from the University of Hamburg and has also studied at Stanford University.

W will be legally a subsidiary of “We Don’t Have Time”, a media platform focused on climate action. The team behind W is spread across Europe, with planned offices in Berlin and Paris, according to Bilanz.

Is W available yet?

W is not yet widely available to users. The platform was introduced publicly on January 20 at an event during the World Economic Forum in Davos. A broader rollout is expected later, though no official launch date has been announced.