/Nudify apps on Apple and Google stores are earning millions, claims probe, and Elon Musk has a question about it

Apple and Google are directing users to dozens of so-called nudifying apps, an investigation report has said. These artificial intelligence apps can be found on the Apple Store and Google Play Store with simple search terms. Such apps have been downloaded millions of times and earned millions of dollars.

Nudify apps are being popularised by tech giants

Elon Musk, who owns the AI chat app Grok, which has also faced criticism for its ability to generate sexually explicit photos and videos, shared the news with a question. “Well, how about that … ? 🤔”, asked Musk on X, the social media platform he owns, while sharing the news about the probe into nudify apps.

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The investigation was done by Tech Transparency Project (TTP), which said such apps were downloaded 483 million times and earned $122 million. TTP is the research wing of the nonprofit group Campaign for Accountability. The TTP report for April is a follow-up to its January report, which first documented dozens of such apps slipping through app review processes.

Apple, Google policies on nudity are violated on their own app stores

The report said Apple and Google continued to offer apps that allow users to make the non-consensual sexualised images, despite their own policies prohibiting such content. Both companies also run advertisements for similar nudifying apps when users search their app stores with relevant keywords. The iOS App Store and Google Play have explicit policies banning apps that enable non-consensual intimate imagery, deepfakes, or overtly sexual or pornographic content. But the TTP investigation found that these companies have continued to host, surface, and monetise the undress or face-swap apps, with their search, autocomplete, and advertising systems directing the users.

The investigation found 46 such apps on the Apple Store and 49 on Google Play, almost similar to what was seen in its January report.

The TTP investigation found that many apps are rated “E” for Everyone or 13+. Some developers are China-based and use vague descriptions. Some apps raised age ratings or added filters only after media scrutiny.

Reports said that after TTP shared its findings, Apple removed 15 apps and Google suspended seven. After the January investigation, more than 24 apps were removed, but they continued to reappear. Both companies said they investigate violations and take action.

How Apple and Google profit from nudify apps

Calling the tech giants “key participants in the spread” of these tools, the TTP report said Apple and Google profit directly, taking up to a 30 per cent cut from in-app purchases, subscriptions, and advertising revenue.

The apps have been downloaded 483 million times and generated more than $122 million in lifetime revenue, according to AppMagic estimates. The January report from TTP had found 47 apps on Apple and 55 on Google, with over 705 million downloads and $117 million in revenue, indicating persistent availability and profitability even after crackdowns.

Celebrities, common women and even minors are not safe from nudify apps

Nudify apps are a problematic aspect of AI-generated images and videos. Neither ordinary women nor celebrities are safe from these platforms. High-profile victims include Taylor Swift and Emma Watson. A UNICEF/ECPAT/INTERPOL study across 11 countries found that at least 1.2 million minors had their images manipulated into sexual deepfakes in the prior year.

These apps lower the barrier to non-consensual image-based sexual abuse, turning any photo into sexual content in seconds. Studies have shown that 99 per cent of deepfake porn victims are female, with AI models trained primarily on female bodies. Many women face psychological trauma, harassment, blackmail, bullying, and reputational damage. Such apps enable “revenge porn” at scale, with perpetrators including former partners, classmates, co-workers, or strangers on the internet. There have been documented cases of suicide.