/AI Forensics Analyses 2.8 MN Messages Across Telegram Groups

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 11:30 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 11:30 IST
A new investigation by AI Forensics has analysed nearly 2.8 million messages across multiple Telegram groups, uncovering what researchers describe as a large-scale network spreading non-consensual images, surveillance tools, and digital abuse services. The study found tens of thousands of users exchanging harmful content and promoting AI-powered “nudifying” tools, raising serious concerns about online safety and platform moderation.