In psychological warfare, if you have a massive, regime-threatening vulnerability, you accuse your enemy of suffering from the exact same thing to muddy the waters. Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly missing a leg, hiding in a Russian hospital, and relying on AI-scrubbed photos and text-only statements. By flooding social media with claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dead and being replaced by AI holograms, Tehran creates a massive distraction. If the internet is busy analyzing Netanyahu's fingers for AI glitches, they aren't asking why Mojtaba cannot even record a 10-second voice memo.