The cyber war ultimately exposed Tehran's fatal reality. When the deepfake rumours peaked, Netanyahu simply walked outside, filmed himself at a cafe, and later did an outdoor walk-and-talk in the mountains to prove he was alive.
In psychological warfare, if you have a massive, regime-threatening vulnerability, you accuse your enemy of suffering from the exact same thing to muddy the waters. Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly missing a leg, hiding in a Russian hospital, and relying on AI-scrubbed photos and text-only statements. By flooding social media with claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dead and being replaced by AI holograms, Tehran creates a massive distraction. If the internet is busy analyzing Netanyahu's fingers for AI glitches, they aren't asking why Mojtaba cannot even record a 10-second voice memo.
According to cyber-intelligence analysts tracking Operation Epic Fury, Iran’s goal with these deepfakes isn't necessarily to permanently convince the world that Netanyahu is dead. The goal is to destabilize the narrative and create total uncertainty about basic facts. By making the global public doubt what is real footage and what is AI, Tehran provides an informational smokescreen for its own AI-manipulated propaganda regarding its missing Supreme Leader.
This is not just organic internet gossip; it is a heavily coordinated, state-backed cyber campaign. The proof is in the real-world arrests. Over the weekend, the UAE arrested 35 people, including 19 Indians, specifically for operating as a digital syndicate to spread synthetic, AI-generated panic videos. Tehran is actively deploying these proxy networks across the Gulf to push fake war footage and assassination rumours to artificially inflate their military success.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its proxy network (Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis) are taking massive hits, and their central command structure is paralysed without Mojtaba. The IRGC desperately needs a "win" to keep their fighters from abandoning their posts. Amplifying the conspiracy that they successfully assassinated the Israeli Prime Minister, even if it's a fabricated lie, gives their hardline supporters something to celebrate while their own command structure collapses.
Domestically, the Netanyahu rumor buys the regime time. Under Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution, the Assembly of Experts can dismiss an incapacitated Supreme Leader. The longer Tehran can keep the Iranian public focused on Israel's alleged "AI cover-up," the longer they can delay hardline clerics in Qom from demanding physical proof of Mojtaba's survival and triggering a legal coup.
The deepfake war has ultimately backfired by drawing the world's top digital forensic experts into the fray. While trying to prove Netanyahu was AI, independent investigators at BBC Verify turned their attention to Tehran and caught the Iranian regime artificially manipulating old photographs of Mojtaba to pass them off as recent. The propaganda campaign accidentally highlighted the exact weakness they were trying to hide.
The cyber war ultimately exposed Tehran's fatal reality. When the deepfake rumours peaked, Netanyahu simply walked outside, filmed himself at a cafe, and later did an outdoor walk-and-talk in the mountains to prove he was alive. He had the physical capability to instantly squash the rumour. Meanwhile, despite global humiliation and a $10 million US bounty on his head, Mojtaba Khamenei remains completely faceless, trapped behind news anchors reading written statements.