/UK regulator Ofcom investigates Elon Musk’s Grok AI over ‘mass nudification’ abuse

British regulator Ofcom has launched an investigation into Elon Musk's Grok AI, as it had been used to digitally “undress” women and to generate and spread content without consent, a phenomenon loosely termed as "mass nudification". The UK government has said it will take “fast action” against the abuses of Grok AI of X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in the weekly meeting of the Labour Parliamentary Party, “The actions of Grok and X are absolutely disgusting and shameful. Protecting their abusive users, rather than the women and children who are being abused, shows a total distortion of priorities." He sent a direct message to the platform's owner, Elon Musk, saying if they fail to leash in the AI tool, the government has to do it. He said the government will stand up for the vulnerable, "If you profit from harm and abuse, you lose the right to self-regulate.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sexually implicit messages were seen abundantly in social media in response to simple prompts that the tool created and publicly posted images of people, including women and children, in skimpy clothes and in sexually suggestive scenarios. Many women have reported this abuse of tools, and many have reportedly called in the horror and asked X to remove such images. The platform has faced a ban in Malaysia and Indonesia; the European Union, France and England are investigating its breaches of the Digital Services Act (DSA). India has also warned Grok to remove all "obscene, nude, indecent, and sexually explicit" images and threatened to lose its “safe harbour” in case of failure to regulate Grok AI.

The platform has responded by restricting the image generation feature for premium subscribers and deleting the vulgar content. It had shifted the onus on the user: “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content”.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has faced severe abuse on X in the last 18 months at the hands of Mr Musk on his X platform. UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has urged Ofcom to use “the full range of its powers” and potentially ban X in the UK.