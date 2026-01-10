/‘Raving Lunatic’: Trump's medical advice post backfires as his own health admission draws backlash

US President Donald Trump shared some unsolicited medical advice online for pregnant women and children. He posted lengthy rants on his social media platform, Truth Social, on vaccines and Tylenol use. Even though neither the President nor his Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, had any previous experience in medicine or healthcare services.

“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS!,” said Trump despite having no experience in medicine. Trump had been raving about Tylenol since the end of 2025, claiming it reportedly causes autism. Medical organisations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG), have rejected this claim, stating years of research find no causal link. The CDC is now recommending 11 childhood shots instead of the suggested 17, a major change in US Vaccine policy.

His own health habits undercut him

Trump, in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, stated that the. He regularly ignores the prescription of his doctors. Takes four times the prescribed aspirin. He calls exercise futile apart from Golf. Eats a lot of McDonald’s hamburgers and French fries. People were quick to troll him.

Social media users trolled him, “I wouldn’t take medical advice from a guy who ignores medical advice from his own physician." Another user commented, “Quiet, piggy,” referencing his reaction to a woman journalist aboard Air Force One.

Trump had a terrible history of giving medical advice during the COVID-19 pandemic. He frequently downplayed its severity and said it would "disappear" like a "miracle", and he floated the idea of Americans injecting bleach to cure COVID-19.