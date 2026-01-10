/Trump reads Rubio’s handwritten note aloud at White House oil executives meeting

During the meeting at the White House with oil and gas executives on January 9, a handwritten note was passed to US President Donald Trump by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump, who was asking Ryan Lance of ConocoPhillips to speak, said, "Marco just gave me a note," opened the note and read it out loud, “go back to Chevron”. Vice President JD Vance looked at him with confusion.

"They want to discuss something. Go back to Chevron." Trump continued. Both Vance and Rubio were smiling at each side of Trump, "Go ahead, I'm going back to Chevron," and Trump placed the note on the table. He then petted Rubio and said, “Thank you, Marco”.

"Was there a question, Mr President?" someone asked off camera. Trump then picked up the note again, "Yes, go ahead," before asking, "Marco, what was the, what are you saying here?"

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright then asked Mark Nelson to share an update from the company. As Nelson spoke, Rubio took the note back and folded it up before tucking it away.

Rubio reportedly made headlines in October 2025 when he passed a note to him in front of the conservative influencers and the press. The note, which was pictured by the reporters, shows Rubio urging Trump to "approve" a social media post about a possible agreement about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, suggesting Trump hadn't written the post himself. “You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce the deal first.”

Trump said that a note was handed over to him by the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which suggested that a ceasefire was close between Israel and Hamas. "Although I’m very well represented by our secretary of state. He could probably do an even better job than me, but who knows,” said Trump.