Power is restored in Berlin, Germany, after a 5-day-long blackout. The blackout was reportedly caused by an arson attack on January 3. Authorities have attributed the attack to a far-left group, Vulkangruppe or the Volcano Group. The attack resulted in the largest blackout since World War II and left 45,000 households, 100,000 people without electricity, in the freezing winter.

The far-left Vulkangruppe or the Volcano Group, has claimed responsibility for the attack in a written statement. The letter was obtained by German media rbb. German police have said that the claims were credible as they contained significant details of the attack, as reported by the Turkish news agency Anadolu. The letter titled, “Turning off the juice to the rulers,” claimed that a gas-fired power plant in Berlin’s Lichterfelde district had been “successfully sabotaged.”

However, the German police have yet to identify the individuals responsible for the attack. The attackers supposedly left no traces of themselves.

“I assume they conduct long-term reconnaissance of their targets, take weather conditions into account, and choose moments when their members are unlikely to be identified,” said Felix Neumann, a terrorism and extremism expert at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, as reported by GMX Magazine.

However, some politicians have tried to attribute the attack to Russia. Soon, another letter popped up in German media, which claimed that these allegations are used to hide their inefficiencies.

“These speculations are nothing more than attempts to conceal one’s own weakness. Those who insist that every act of sabotage must be linked to a foreign intelligence service deny the reality of internal social conflicts,” read the letter.

Berlin Deputy Police Chief Marco Langner has also said that their investigation points to the Volcano group.

Soon, a third statement popped up on Indymedia, which asserted, “Our past actions are being used to legitimise current attacks. We reject this,” read the statement.

Volcano group

The Volcano group is a far-left, anarchist, anti-fascist which has been known to be active since 2011. It attacks energy, communication and data infrastructure. The group defines itself as engaging in “anti-capitalist and ecological struggle”. The group has reportedly called Elon Musk “techno-fascist”. The Berlin Office for the Protection of the Constitution has claimed that it has engaged with the group several times in 2011, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2024.

"We apologise to the less wealthy people in the south-west of Berlin," the group claimed that they intended to target the fossil fuel energy industry. It further added, "With the many owners of villas in these districts, our sympathy is limited."