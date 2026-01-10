/Grok controversy: Indonesia suspends Musk’s AI chatbot; UK considers action against X over sexualised AI images

Billionaire Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot, which is embedded in social media platform X, came under intense scrutiny from governments across the world as the Indonesian government on Saturday (Jan 10) suspended Grok over concerns regarding AI-generated pornographic content, the country's communication and digital affairs minister said.

Grok has faced backlash from many countries, including India and the United Kingdom, over its image creation feature that allowed users to sexualize and share pictures of women and children using simple text prompts. Indonesia becomes the first country to deny all access to the tool.

"In order to protect women, children, and the public from the risks of fake pornographic content generated using the artificial intelligence technology, the government... has temporarily blocked access to the Grok application," Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said in a statement.

The ministry has also summoned officials from the social media platform X to seek clarification on the issue. Stating its position on the issue, Indonesia said, "The government views non-consensual deepfake practices as a serious violation of human rights, dignity, and the security of citizens in the digital space."

On Friday, the UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said that she would back the Office of Communications (Ofcom) if it blocks Elon Musk's social media site X for failing to comply with digital safety laws.

Earlier this month, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) wrote a formal letter to X, raising serious lapses in statutory due diligence under the IT Act and IT rules. The ministry is also seeking the opinions of experts to initiate a legal action against X over obscene and sexually explicit content generated using its AI tool Grok.



Meanwhile, X restricted the controversial feature to paying subscribers, drawing sharp criticism over failing to address concerns about sexually explicit deepfake content.

Addressing the concerns, Elon Musk last week said anyone using "make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," while describing some of the criticism as an “excuse for censorship.”