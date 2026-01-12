/After Indonesia, Malaysia restricts Grok AI for generating sexually explicit deepfake content

Malaysia on Sunday temporarily blocked access to Grok for generating and publishing sexually explicit deepfakes. It has now joined a growing list of nations acting against the generative artificial intelligence chatbot, which has sparked a global backlash by allowing users to access sexualised images.

The Elon Musk-led firm behind Grok, xAI, on Thursday announced that it would restrict the generation and editing of images to paying subscribers as it addressed lapses that prompt users on X (formerly known as Twitter) to produce sexualised content of others, often without consent. This comes after Indonesia temporarily denied access to the bot on Saturday, becoming the first nation to do so, according to a report in Reuters.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stated that it would curb access to Grok after repeated instances of the AI tool being misused to produce obscene, sexually explicit, indecent, grossly offensive and non-consensual altered images, including content involving women and minors.

Notice for stronger technical controls and content-moderation measures

The regulator said it had issued notices earlier this month to X and xAI, calling for stronger technical controls and content-moderation measures. However, the responses largely depended on user-driven reporting systems and failed to adequately address risks arising from the design and operation of the AI tools. "MCMC considers this insufficient to prevent harm or ensure legal compliance," it said.

In response to a Reuters request for comment, xAI sent what appeared to be an automated reply stating, "Legacy Media Lies." X did not immediately respond. The MCMC said that access to Grok will remain restricted until effective safeguards are put in place, while adding that it remained open to engagement with the companies.