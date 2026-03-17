Nuclear base, strange lights, and a horn: Ex-Air Force officer claims 'intelligent non-humans' saved Earth

Nearly 60 years ago, an unknown force disabled 20 US nuclear missiles and prevented World War 3, an ex-US Air Force missile launch officer has claimed. He said in a podcast that strange lights moving around beamed a signal that went straight through the missiles and left them non-functional. The incident happened during the height of the Cold War at Montana's Malmstrom Air Force Base in 1967, Robert Salas claimed. He said that 20 of the military's Minuteman I intercontinental ballistic missiles went from green to red when a fast-moving light hovering over the facility emitted a bright red glow. Talking on the Danny Jones Podcast, Salas said everyone was convinced that the lights were not from any Soviet vehicle, Daily Mail reported. The missiles were hidden deep underground with jammers around the facility, and yet the signal from these UFOs penetrated and reached the missiles. Salas said he is sure that it was the handiwork of "intelligent non-human civilisations" who visited Earth to prevent World War 3 and a nuclear holocaust.

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10 ICBMs went offline, guards claimed they saw strange lights

"It's another civilisation out there that is visiting us and is concerned about us destroying this planet through nuclear war, for many reasons, probably some we don't even understand," he said. The first time it happened was on March 16, 1967. Ten ICBMs went offline without warning. On March 24, the topside security guard called him around 10 pm and told him about multiple strange lights over the nuclear weapons base. The guards claimed they saw the lights making 90-degree turns. Salas did not pay heed to them, but then received another call from security, who saw a pulsating reddish light coming from a UFO hovering over the front gate. Later, similar lights were seen above two of the missile silos, and then all of a sudden, a horn went off. This signalled that something was wrong with the missiles.

Everyone at Montana's Malmstrom Air Force Base signed NDAs