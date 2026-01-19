Google Preferred
  'WE RETURNED TO WARN...': US personnel says he got a cryptic message from the future

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Jan 19, 2026, 14:33 IST | Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 14:33 IST
Representative image Photograph: (Freepik)

Story highlights

A UFO landed in Britain's Rendlesham Forest in 1980 and apparently transmitted a coded message to a US personnel who was stationed at the base at the time. The message was decoded and appears to be a warning from humans in the future.

Britain's Rendlesham Forest became the centre of an unexplained incident when the United States Air Force (USAF) officials claimed to have seen strange lights in the sky in December 1980. Also known as "Britain's Roswell", the personnel claimed they saw a UFO which supposedly landed in the wooded area. The incident is well-known across the world, and is now once again being talked about for a claim made by a US Army sergeant that he received cryptic binary messages linked to the spacecraft. Staff Sergeant Jim Penniston says that he mentally received a strange code after seeing the UFO land in Rendlesham. The cryptic message was decoded and was revealed to contain terms like "EXPLORATION [OF] HUMANITY CONTINUOUS BEYOND 8100", "WE RETURNED TO WARN" and "ADVANCE OR PERISH THE CHOICE IS NOW." The 1980 incident happened near two air bases in Suffolk that were used by the US Air Force during the Cold War.

Several US military personnel at the RAF Bentwaters and RAF Woodbridge claimed they saw strange lights moving through the forest. They said they saw a spacecraft land in official recordings made to document the event. Several senior officers are on tape talking about the spacecraft. However, Penniston said something more happened with him. The US Air Force security policeman said that he walked up to the UFO and examined it. It was "about nine feet tall and about nine feet wide at the base", triangular and metallic, and a surface unlike anything ever seen on an aircraft. "The fabric of the shell was more like a smooth, opaque, black glass," Penniston said, adding that it stood on fixed legs. What adds to the intrigue is that RAF Bentwaters is believed to have housed tactical nuclear weapons during the Cold War.

The coded cryptic message from UFO in Rendlesham Forest

Talking about the incident later, he revealed that long after what happened in the forest, he received a stream of binary code connected to the craft. He jotted down the cryptic message on 16 pages, which was in the form of ones and zeros. Penniston claimed the binary text was transmitted to him mentally. It was decoded and read, "EXPLORATION [OF] HUMANITY CONTINUOUS BEYOND 8100. EVOLUTION NOT OPTIONAL FOR PLANETARY SURVIVAL THE GREAT AWAKENING NEARS CONSCIOUSNESS MUST EXPAND OR THE CHAIN FRACTURES...WE RETURNED TO WARN FROM WHERE YOU WILL BE IF YOU CHOOSE THE PATH ORIGIN YEAR 8100 RETURN COORDINATES SEALED IN ANCIENT STONES ADVANCE OR PERISH THE CHOICE IS NOW.'

It also contained geographic coordinates that apparently pointed to ancient sites around the world. Several interpretations of the message have happened over the years, and some say that it does not seem to be coming from aliens but humans from a distant future who likely time-travelled.

