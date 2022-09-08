'Need to sell both kidneys now': How Apple iPhone launch triggered meme-fest on Twitter

It's that time of the year again!

Apple launched its new series of iPhone, watch and AirPods at its much-awaited 'Far Out' event at the Apple Park headquarters in California, United States on Wednesday.

The new iPhone lineup has four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The smartphone giant also upgraded the Airpods Pro — its flagship wireless earbuds — with active noise cancellation.

However, like all previous Apple events, the announcement sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

While many mocked Apple over its lack of major innovation, several others trolled the smartphone maker for christening the black cutout notch as 'dynamic island'.

Take a look at some of these hilarious memes and reactions:

Me after selling my left lung for the iPhone 14 Pro Max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/lYcvPv6Ju6 — JUICYSHOMPY (@jayshompy) September 7, 2022 ×

Me : “I want Iphone 14 pro , Airpods pro 2,Watch series 8 “

Also me : #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LWOXY4l7CB — Roshan Shah 🩺🇳🇵 (@imRshah19) September 7, 2022 ×

"Dynamic island designer"

You can use satellite SOS to get rescued from the dynamic island — Kyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@kyleve) September 7, 2022 ×

i’m no longer a product designer, I’m a Dynamic Island Designer 👨🏾‍🎨 — sulley (@svlleyy) September 7, 2022 ×

If you gave me 1,000,000 attempts to guess the name of this, “dynamic island” would never come up. pic.twitter.com/2iqSCIIR0H — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) September 7, 2022 ×

Needless to mention, the kidney jokes made a comeback too.

me leaving the apple store without a kidney but with an iphone 14 pro max & the new airpods in my bag #AppleEvent



pic.twitter.com/vqqXI2OVFR — your ultimate 🅿️lug  (@GimK_) September 7, 2022 ×

thank you apple for not removing the notch, AGAIN. You just saved my kidney. pic.twitter.com/UnyMi6TV3m — chapati_gamer (@Chapati_Gamer) September 7, 2022 ×

Am wondering if I would need to sell a kidney or two. I mean, surely this version of iPhone will allow me to have one on one with my God! 🤭🥰😆#AppleEvent #Apple pic.twitter.com/qrxZCAdxG1 — Ruby Tyagi (@december_author) September 7, 2022 ×

Apple iPhone 14 will come out in GPS and cellular models and will be made available starting September 16 in the US.

The price of the GPS version of Apple Watch Series starts at $399. In India, the starting price is pegged at Rs. 45,900. Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra will be available starting September 23 for $799.

