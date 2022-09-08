'Need to sell both kidneys now': How Apple iPhone launch triggered meme-fest on Twitter

New Delhi, India Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 03:38 PM(IST)

Funny memes on Apple iPhone launch. Photograph:( Twitter )

While many mocked Apple over its lack of major innovation, several others also trolled the smartphone maker for christening the black cutout notch as 'dynamic' island.

It's that time of the year again! 

Apple launched its new series of iPhone, watch and AirPods at its much-awaited 'Far Out' event at the Apple Park headquarters in California, United States on Wednesday. 

The new iPhone lineup has four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. 

The smartphone giant also upgraded the Airpods Pro — its flagship wireless earbuds — with active noise cancellation. 

However, like all previous Apple events, the announcement sparked a meme fest on Twitter. 

While many mocked Apple over its lack of major innovation, several others trolled the smartphone maker for christening the black cutout notch as 'dynamic island'. 

Take a look at some of these hilarious memes and reactions: 

×
×
×
×

"Dynamic island designer"

×
×
×
×
×
×
×

Needless to mention, the kidney jokes made a comeback too.

×
×
×
×

Apple iPhone 14 will come out in GPS and cellular models and will be made available starting September 16 in the US.

The price of the GPS version of Apple Watch Series starts at $399. In India, the starting price is pegged at Rs. 45,900. Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra will be available starting September 23 for $799.

