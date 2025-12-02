/National Pollution Control Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Symptoms, prevention and controls to take

On December 2nd, the nation observes National Pollution Control Day in remembrance of the victims who died in the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. The day is celebrated to raise awareness among people about controlling pollution and taking precautions in such situations. Take a look below to gain more knowledge about the day, what the symptoms are, the risks it can cause, and the prevention measures every individual should take.

What happened on 2nd December 1984?

The Bhopal gas tragedy has caused 41 years of people's pain. The day is celebrated to honour the victims who lost their lives in the gas disaster. The day marks a very tragic moment, as it is known as one of the world's worst industrial incidents, which happened on the night of December 2nd and 3rd, 1984. The horrific incident occurred due to a chemical leak at a Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Bhopal, India. The leak involved over 27 tons of the highly toxic gas methyl isocyanate, poisoning millions of people in the dead of night, who were unaware of the danger.

National Pollution Control Day 2025- Symptoms and risks

The symptoms begin with a usual cough, followed by irritation in the eyes, nose, and throat, and sometimes shortness of breath. If a person does not recover from these common symptoms and faces long-term exposure, it can result in chronic respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, neurological damage, and even cancer. Diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, heart attack, stroke, and cognitive issues start affecting the body.

Other major issues:

It can weaken the immune system, which can cause an individual to be more susceptible. The higher risk of premature birth and low birth weight It can damage the body organs Memory problems Higher risk of dementia and anxiety

National Pollution Control Day 2025- Prevention and control

Promoting greens in the surrounding area: Create a green space around yourself, such as planting trees, which will act as natural air filters.

Eco-friendly transportation: Start using eco-friendly transportation for shorter routes like carpooling, cycling, or walking to reduce pollution from vehicles.

Avoid burning waste: Do not burn plastic, garbage, or dry leaves, and instead compost organic waste.

Adopt stricter emission standards: Install filters, purifiers, or other devices to capture the bad pollution.