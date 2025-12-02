/National Pollution Control Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Symptoms, prevention and controls to take

On December 2, 2025, the nation celebrates National Pollution Control Day. Take a look below to know about the reasons for this day, the tragedy it commemorates, and the prevention and control measures an individual can take.
The Bhopal gas tragedy has caused 41 years of people's pain. The day is celebrated to honour the victims who lost their lives in the gas disaster. The day marks a very tragic moment, as it is known as one of the world's worst industrial incidents, which happened on the night of December 2nd and 3rd, 1984. The horrific incident occurred due to a chemical leak at a Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Bhopal, India. The leak involved over 27 tons of the highly toxic gas methyl isocyanate, poisoning millions of people in the dead of night, who were unaware of the danger.
The symptoms begin with a usual cough, followed by irritation in the eyes, nose, and throat, and sometimes shortness of breath. If a person does not recover from these common symptoms and faces long-term exposure, it can result in chronic respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, neurological damage, and even cancer. Diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, heart attack, stroke, and cognitive issues start affecting the body.
