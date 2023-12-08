Man dies after getting buried deep in the sand pit near beach

In a devastating turn of events last week, a 23-year-old Australian man, identified as Josh Taylor, met with a fatal accident at a remote campsite on Bribie Island in Australia's Brisbane.

The incident unfolded as Taylor, accompanied by friends and family, was out on a day at the beach in Queensland on Saturday. Taylor reportedly fell into a deep hole that had been dug for the purpose of roasting a pig.

Eyewitnesses told Australian media that Taylor stood up from his chair, lost his footing, and fell into the hole as its walls collapsed around him. Taylor's friends sought assistance from fellow beachgoers to get Taylor out of 1.5 meters of the sand before. Subsequently, the paramedics arrived on the scene.

A total of 15 people were involved in the effort to rescue Taylor but he could not be retrieved with a live pulse.

He was subsequently airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical state, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday (Dec 8), the Queensland police confirmed in an official statement.

What next?

Authorities are now conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Additionally, authorities are appealing for any dash-camera footage from the northern end of Bribie Island on the day of the incident.

In an emotional statement, Taylor's family confirmed that his life support was switched off on Thursday afternoon.

In an emotional statement, Taylor's family confirmed that his life support was switched off on Thursday afternoon.

Describing him as the "best son, brother, boyfriend, and mate," the family expressed profound grief, stating that Taylor fought courageously until the end.

A GoFundMe page has been established on behalf of Taylor's parents to assist the family during this difficult time.

The fundraiser, which so far has raised over $43,417 (£34,643), describes him as a "vibrant and adventurous soul" who brought joy to those around him.