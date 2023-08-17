India: Three men drown in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district as onlookers film it, shout 'save them'

Three men drowned in a waterbody in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Tuesday (August 15) as onlookers filmed it and shouted, "Please save them." According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the three men were identified as Yasin (age 26), Sufiyan (age 30), and Zafar (age 30). The trio and their friends had gone to Bhairav Kund, a picnic spot 45 kilometres away from Indore.

They were bathing in the lake when one of the men started drowning, the report said, adding that two others swam towards the man to save him but they started drowning too. The report also said that due to the inaccessibility of the region, an SOS could not be sent out. And by the time the police were alerted, two hours had passed the trio died.

Onlookers film as the men drown: 'Please save them'

Videos circulating on social media showed onlookers filming as the men were drowning. "Someone please save them," one of the onlookers said as other picnickers and locals kept shouting for help.

Speaking to TOI, an official said that police and authorities received the first call almost two hours later due to connectivity issues. An official at the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said the control room received a call at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, and the bodies were found at night.

Uday Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Gurjar, meanwhile, said the bodies were handed over to the families following a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

