Love's heights: Furious girlfriend climbs 80-feet-high transmission tower in India, boyfriend follows suit

In a dramatic turn of events fuelled by anger and emotions, a young woman scaled an 80-feet-high tower of a high-tension power line in India's Chhattisgarh's Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district.

What began as a fit of rage directed at her boyfriend escalated when he decided to join her at the dangerous height. The entire incident, caught on video, quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Onlookers sound the alarm

Local villagers, spotting the duo perched atop the towering structure, sprang into action and promptly alerted the Pendra police station. The families of the involved couple were also swiftly informed of the unfolding crisis.

*Upset with lover, Girlfriend Climbs high Tension tower, then lover also climbs*



This is the first time I have seen someone climb them to commit suicide upset with her lover. Good news, the boyfriend followed her up and convinced her to climb down. All iz well Chhattisgarh today pic.twitter.com/oPqiK0EMpl — keshaboina sridhar (@keshaboinasri) August 6, 2023 ×

As word spread, a significant crowd of villagers converged around the scene, creating a tense atmosphere.

Negotiations and struggles: Police intervene

Police officers embarked on a long negotiation with the couple, investing hours in convincing them to descend from their tower.

As the onlookers and officers engaged in this tense exchange, a bystander managed to capture the unfolding drama on video, sharing it across social media platforms.

According to sources quoted by India Today, the reason behind the tower climb was a heated argument between the couple, further amplified over a phone call preceding the incident.

Also watch | India: Rare melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's Simlipal Tiger reserve, IFS officer shares video

The boyfriend's decision to follow his distraught partner in an attempt to persuade her to return to safety added a layer of complexity to the situation.

Remarkably, both the young woman and her companion were eventually coaxed down from their tower unharmed.

While no formal case was registered by the authorities in response to this daring escapade, officials delivered a stern warning to the young couple, admonishing them against engaging in such reckless behaviour in the future.