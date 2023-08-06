Kashmir: Indian Army's adventure festival in Gurez enthrals tourists and locals alike

The Indian Army conducted ‘Jashn-e-Gurez’ - a mix of adventure sports and culturally rooted activities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez valley. Best known for its picturesque view and pristine locale, where travellers come to witness nature up close, this time around set stage for an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The festival included events like paramotoring, hot air balloon rides, tug of war, volleyball, pony race, and river rafting. Children heartily enjoyed the spoon race, sack race and jalebi race. About 1,500 people from across the country along with the locals were seen engaging in activities held at the Badwan Camp Site.

The army’s maiden event was a coordinated effort by specialised Army Adventure Wing Teams (AAW) of Hot Air Balloon, River Rafting and Paramotor teams.

With the onset of monsoons, the weather was congruent with the zest of the crowd.

"The jalebi race for the school kids was a first for me, and fascinating to watch them enjoy. We saw culturally rooted activities like the race on Gurezi ponies, another event was the one in which participants were seen shearing sheep," said Prajakta Pai, a tourist.

While Shameem Ahmed Khan, a resident of Gurez said paramotoring and hot air balloon rides could boost tourism in the region.

Dhruv Shah, another tourist said, "It was a spectacle, people from across age groups were seen participating. They exhibited outstanding enthusiasm. This could be a tourist attraction in times to come."

This edition of the fest concluded of Friday (August 4) on a high note.

"The festival undoubtedly serves the aim of enhancing coordination between Army and locals, and boosting tourism in the valley and thereby creating employment opportunities in the Gurez valley,” said a senior Army official.

