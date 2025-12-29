/Lalit Modi issues public apology over ‘two biggest fugitives’ viral video with Vijay Mallya

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder and Former Chairman Lalit Modi on Monday (Dec 29) issued a public apology after a video, along with fugitive businessman and former owner of crippled Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya, from a party in London. In the clip, Modi and Mallya can be seen together taking a swipe at Indian authorities by describing themselves as “two biggest fugitives” of India. Following the controversy over the viral clip, Modi on his X account said that his remarks were "misconstrued" and never intended to be as played out."

Lalit Modi also apologised to the Indian government, saying “I apologise if I have hurt anyone's feelings, especially the Indian Government, whom I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again, my deepest apologies,” he posted on X.

The apology came days after India said that it is fully committed to bringing back these fugitives from foreign countries to face trial before Indian courts.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Responding to a query concerning the viral video and individuals featured, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the delay in extradition of the duo is due to complex legal processes involving multiple jurisdictions "We remain fully committed that people who are fugitives and wanted by law in India return to the country. We are in talks with several governments, and processes are ongoing. There are several layers of legalities involved, but we remain committed to bringing them back to the country so they can face trial before the courts here," the ministry said.

The controversy erupted following a video posted by Lalit Modi at the birthday bash of Vijay Mallya in London, who turned 70 on December 18. The party was hosted at Modi's residence in Belgravia Square, London. In the now-deleted video, Lalit Modi is seen with Vijay Mallya and Mallya’s partner, Pinki Lalwani, appearing to take a dig at India as he says, “Let’s break the internet in India again. Happy birthday, my friend Vijay Mallya.”

