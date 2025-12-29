/Proposals worth Rs 79,000 crore for armed forces gets approval. Here are details

On Monday (Dec 29), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a crucial meeting with the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC). During this meet proposals for all three armed forces worth Rs 79,000 crore were greenlit. The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was approved for the procurement of Loiter Munition System for Artillery Regiments, Low Level Light Weight Radars, Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS), and Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II for the Indian Army.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence mentioned, “Loiter Munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas low-level lightweight radars will detect and track small-sized, low-flying unmanned aerial systems. Long-range guided rockets will enhance the range and accuracy of the Pinaka MRLS for effective engagement of high-value targets. Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II with enhanced range will protect the vital assets of the Indian Army in Tactical Battle Area and Hinterland.”

“For the Indian Navy, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Bollard Pull (BP) Tugs, High Frequency Software Defined Radios (HF SDR) Manpack and for leasing High Altitude Long Range (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS). Induction of BP Tugs will assist Naval ships and submarines in berthing, unberthing, and manoeuvring in confined waters/harbours. The HF SDR will enhance long-range secured communication during boarding and landing operations, whereas HALE RPAS will ensure continuous Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and credible Maritime Domain Awareness over the Indian Ocean Region,” it added.