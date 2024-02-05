Kashmir's snowfall through the eyes of adorable twin sisters. Watch viral heartwarming video

Social media is a wonderful place, where every day the cutest content reaches our eyes. The latest in this is a video of two adorable girls reporting on the snowfall in India's Kashmir.

Guaranteed to make your day, the adorable video has even been shared by famous Industrialist Anand Mahindra with the caption "Sleds on Snow Or Shayari on Snow. My vote goes to the second…"

"Jannat"

In the video, the spotlight falls on two twin sisters joyously playing in the freshly fallen snow in Kashmir. Their vivid expressions convey sheer excitement and gratitude for the long-awaited snowfall.

The girls, brimming with enthusiasm, share that they had fervently prayed for this picturesque moment. Against the backdrop of pristine white surroundings, they poetically refer to the scene as "jannat" (heaven), offering viewers a glimpse into their enchanting winter wonderland that is Kashmir.

Watch the video here: Sleds on Snow



Or



Shayari on Snow.



My vote goes to the second…#Sunday



pic.twitter.com/qajdrVYyr7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 4, 2024 × The sisters, radiating infectious joy, express how much they are relishing the moment and indulging in playful activities. "Toh hum yaha par bahot zyada enjoy kar rahe hai, masti kar rahe hain" (So, we are enjoying a lot here, having a great time), they declare with palpable excitement. The video unfolds with them, showing the snowy landscape that surrounds them, and revealing their plans to make the most of this delightful occasion.

Viral Video

This video, which was shared by Mahindra on February 4, has gained close to 416 thousand views. It also has over 12,000 likes and numerous comments gushing over the cuteness.

"Oh My God. What a cute video. Enjoyed watching it. Worth sharing," said one user.