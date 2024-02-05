Watch: Kashmir's Gulmarg flaunts its status as India's winter wonderland in drone footage

Gulmarg, the picturesque tourist haven nestled in north Kashmir, has transformed into a snowy wonderland, stunning drone footage capturing the region blanketed in several feet of snow showed over the weekend. The mercury has plunged to several degrees below freezing for the past 72 hours, culminating in a bone-chilling minus 7.0 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday (Feb 4).

The heavy snowfall, however, has disrupted normal life with cancellation of all flights from Srinagar airport for Feb 4. Simultaneously, the traffic movement is reportedly sluggish due to slippery roads. Authorities have consequently initiated snow-clearance operations to facilitate safe vehicular travel.

What does the drone footage show?

Winter's icy grip has draped Kashmir's landscape in a pristine layer of snow, covering trees and pathways, creating a serene and captivating spectacle. Gulmarg, located just over 50 km west of Srinagar, has become a haven for winter sports enthusiasts, particularly skiing.

Tourists from around the globe are drawn to its slopes, seeking adventure and the thrill of gliding through the freshly fallen snow.

One enthusiastic visitor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "We have loads and loads of snow. We're just enjoying it, it's amazing, and we are expecting some more snow. So come to Gulmarg and enjoy skiing. It's an amazing sport for physical fitness—for the legs, core, and everything else. It's a wonderful sport. I encourage all of you to come and ski," expressing the sheer delight experienced amidst nature's wintry embrace.

While the plains of Kashmir experienced moderate snowfall, the higher reaches witnessed substantial accumulations of snow.