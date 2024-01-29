Kashmir Valley receives fresh snowfall, breaks over two month long dry spell

After a gap of over two months and one of the longest dry spells, Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall in higher reaches and tourist resorts like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg. World Famous Ski resort Gulmarg was finally covered with a white layer of snow bringing cheer among the tourists and locals associated with tourism.

Snow has brought happiness to the faces of tourists and locals after Kashmir Valley witnessed a two-month-long dry spell. No snow at famous resorts like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg was leading to disappointment among the tourists visiting the Valley. A huge number of bookings were cancelled due to no snow. But with fresh Snow tourists were seen enjoying snow in resorts like Gulmarg.

''We are honoured to be here; my wife had planned everything regarding this holiday, and we were lucky and successful to watch the snowfall. I would request everyone to come here to enjoy the valley and see how amazing and hospitable people are here. If you come here, you will feel that it's no less than Switzerland and everyone should visit, '' said Shirish Pandey, A tourist.

The dry spell in the Valley was becoming a huge concern for the authorities as it was leading to many issues like tourism cancellations, water scarcity and forest fires. The ski resort Gulmarg which was deserted due to lack of snow, has become vibrant again. There is a rush of tourists again in Gulmarg and some of them are saying that it's a dream come true for them.

''I consider myself to be lucky, to witness the snowfall. Watching this snowfall live is just a great feeling. I think everyone should come and see this place as there is so much snow. Today we are feeling that what we had come to see we finally got to. It's a heavenly feeling in the true sense. It's a beautiful place and everyone should come and visit it's the best time to come here, '' said Priyanka Pandey, a tourist.

Kashmir Valley's MeT Department has predicted that there will be light to moderate rain in the plains of Kashmir, while there was good snowfall in the higher areas. They said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places in Jammu and Kashmir between January 30-31. The weather is expected to remain the same till February 3 and light rain and snowfall are expected in many places. Heavy snowfall is expected in some higher reaches like Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag districts in the next two days.