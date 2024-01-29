Massive security breach at Delhi airport leads to suspension of security personnel

A massive security breach occurred at India's Delhi airport on Saturday (Jan 27), after an intruder entered the airfield, the officials said on Sunday (Jan 28).

The shocking incident raised security concerns and prompted the authorities to take immediate measures in order to address the situation.

“An Air India pilot reported spotting an intruder around 11.30 pm as the flight landed safely and taxied to the parking bay,” according to airport officials.

“An Air India pilot reported to air traffic controllers (ATC) that a man had crossed in front of the aircraft during taxing. ATC promptly alerted the Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC), leading to swift action by CISF, who apprehended the intruder and handed it over to local police,” a senior airport official told ANI.

The officials said that the accused, hailing from Haryana, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and handed over to the Delhi Police.

"The accused was produced in the court and was sent to judicial custody. Primary investigation revealed that the accused is a drug addict and hails from Haryana's Nuh district," Delhi Police said.

"Airport security under CISF and DIAL..No Delhi police security lapse…," police officials added.

The intruder scaled the perimeter wall of the Delhi airport and reached the runway before he was arrested.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for ensuring the security at ''hypersensitive'' Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, suspended a head constable on charges of dereliction of duty.

The incident took place a day after the Republic Day celebrations and the Delhi Airport, which was on high alert because of the VVIP moment.

The officials further said that an investigation was underway.

“Authorities have treated the incident with utmost seriousness, categorising it as a massive security breach and taking extensive measures to address the matter,” the sources said.