/100 foot tsunami, vigorous shaking: This is what a megaquake would look like in Japan, according to official projections

Japan has been witnessing a series of tremors since Monday's 7.5 magnitude earthquake that left over 50 people injured. The country issued a megaquake warning for the first time the next day. The initial quake struck off the coast of Aomori and was followed by more than a dozen aftershocks. On Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake was reported at 3.22 pm local time. The next day, a 5.7 aftershock hit near the east coast of Honshu, and then a 4.9 quake struck Hokkaido. Smaller temblors continue to be reported from various parts of the region. Meanwhile, the megaquake warning remains active till December 16. This means that a magnitude 8 or higher earthquake could slam the region any time before that, although it is just a prediction based on the Earthquake Early Warning system that was upgraded to detect any huge tremors.

What would a megaquake look like?



If a megaquake were to hit Japan, it would trigger a dire scenario. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the season, time of day, and weather conditions will determine the scale of damage. Hokkaido could face tsunami waves of 30 to 65 feet, according to an agency projection. Tomakomai and Hakodate in western Hokkaido areas could be slammed by 30-foot waves, while in Erimo Town, this number could go as high as nearly 100 feet (30 metres). In Aomori, the Pacific coasts of Iwate, Miyagi, and Fukushima will also be at risk of a 100-foot tsunami.

A megaquake would trigger the biggest intensity tremors in Hokkaido. Akkeshi Town could witness intensity 7 jolts, as measured on the Japan earthquake intensity scale, and areas east of Erimo will be shaken by 6+ tremors.

How common are megaquakes?



Even though Japan is on alert for a megaquake, the most intense of this seismic event is extremely rare, JMA said. The highest class of megaquake only strikes "once every thousand years or even less frequently".

How is Japan preparing for a megaquake?



Authorities have asked people living near the Pacific coast to remain alert and be ready to evacuate immediately in such a scenario. They need to make certain preparations, such as reviewing local evacuation routes, having emergency supplies at hand, securing heavy items in homes, and gathering enough food, water, and portable sanitation for several days. However, according to The Japan Times, some facilities are not sure how to respond to such a situation.