Japan has been shaken by yet another strong earthquake, a 5.9 magnitude tremor recorded on Wednesday (December 10), its third in as many days. On Japan’s seismic scale, the quake measured 5.9. Authorities confirmed that no tsunami alert was issued. The latest quake was felt most strongly across eastern Aomori and parts of Hokkaido, striking at a depth of roughly 30 kilometers. This follows a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake on Monday and a 6.7-magnitude jolt reported in Honcho on Tuesday. Monday’s major quake has already left at least 51 people injured, and officials warn that more significant seismic activity could still occur. News agency AFP reported that injury numbers are expected to rise as assessments continue.
Buildings rattled, roads split open, windows shattered, and small tsunami waves, reaching about 70 centimeters (28 inches), followed in the wake of the quake. On Tuesday (December 9), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued an unusual “megaquake advisory,” warning that the powerful earthquake that struck the day before has heightened the probability of another massive event, potentially magnitude 8 or higher, within the next week, according to the Associated Press.
Also Read: 'Best offer ever': Despite challenges, India puts forward strongest trade terms yet, says US trade representative Jamieson Greer
The agency said the recent tremor has raised the odds of a major seismic event in the region beyond what is typical. Residents living near the coast were urged to remain vigilant, have emergency supplies on hand, and be prepared to evacuate without delay. The JMA cautioned that any future large quake could generate a significant tsunami or cause intense shaking.
According to the agency, Monday’s earthquake increased seismic strain along the Hokkaido–Sanriku coastline, where the Pacific Plate plunges beneath Japan. This subduction zone, home to the Japan Trench and Chishima Trench—has produced many of the country's most powerful earthquakes. The JMA also noted similarities to 2011, when a magnitude 7.3 quake struck two days before the catastrophic magnitude 9.0 event, a pattern that appears to be repeating this week.
Earthquakes do's and don'ts
Trending Stories
- Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.
- Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.
- Follow the BIS codes relevant to your area for building standards
- Fasten shelves securely to walls.
- Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.
- Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.
- DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no a table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.
- Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table, or even under a bed.
- Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall, (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).