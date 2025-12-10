Japan has been shaken by yet another strong earthquake, a 5.9 magnitude tremor recorded on Wednesday (December 10), its third in as many days. On Japan’s seismic scale, the quake measured 5.9. Authorities confirmed that no tsunami alert was issued. The latest quake was felt most strongly across eastern Aomori and parts of Hokkaido, striking at a depth of roughly 30 kilometers. This follows a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake on Monday and a 6.7-magnitude jolt reported in Honcho on Tuesday. Monday’s major quake has already left at least 51 people injured, and officials warn that more significant seismic activity could still occur. News agency AFP reported that injury numbers are expected to rise as assessments continue.

Buildings rattled, roads split open, windows shattered, and small tsunami waves, reaching about 70 centimeters (28 inches), followed in the wake of the quake. On Tuesday (December 9), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued an unusual “megaquake advisory,” warning that the powerful earthquake that struck the day before has heightened the probability of another massive event, potentially magnitude 8 or higher, within the next week, according to the Associated Press.

The agency said the recent tremor has raised the odds of a major seismic event in the region beyond what is typical. Residents living near the coast were urged to remain vigilant, have emergency supplies on hand, and be prepared to evacuate without delay. The JMA cautioned that any future large quake could generate a significant tsunami or cause intense shaking.

According to the agency, Monday’s earthquake increased seismic strain along the Hokkaido–Sanriku coastline, where the Pacific Plate plunges beneath Japan. This subduction zone, home to the Japan Trench and Chishima Trench—has produced many of the country's most powerful earthquakes. The JMA also noted similarities to 2011, when a magnitude 7.3 quake struck two days before the catastrophic magnitude 9.0 event, a pattern that appears to be repeating this week.

