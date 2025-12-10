/'Best offer ever': Despite challenges, India puts forward strongest trade terms yet, says US trade representative Jamieson Greer

US trade representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday (December 10) that India continues to be a challenging partner in trade talks, even as Washington receives some of the most promising offers New Delhi has ever presented. His comments came during a discussion on expanding US export destinations, especially in the agricultural sector.

Greer noted that a US team is currently in New Delhi negotiating key market-access issues. “Our negotiators are on the ground right now. India still shows reluctance regarding certain row crops, meats, and other agricultural items,” he was quoted as saying, describing the Indian market as historically difficult to penetrate.

Despite these obstacles, Greer acknowledged a shift in India’s approach. “They’ve been surprisingly proactive. The proposals we’re hearing are stronger than anything we’ve previously seen,” he said, calling India an increasingly attractive market as the US looks to broaden its export portfolio. He also highlighted that several countries, such as Cambodia, have already eased barriers for US goods, and rising global demand for biofuels, including soybean-based products, is opening new avenues for exporters. Greer stressed that Washington aims to diversify by engaging with “every country and every opportunity.”

