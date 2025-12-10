/Parliament alarm sparks urgent nationwide push for cervical cancer prevention; CK Birla Hospitals sets 5,000 HPV vaccinations goal

Days after the Rajya Sabha highlighted the alarming toll of cervical cancer in India, claiming more than 75,000 women's lives every year, lawmakers and clinicians have now demanded urgent national action to scale HPV vaccination. With India holding one of the highest global cervical cancer burdens, the conversation around prevention has never been more relevant.

Amid this critical moment, CK Birla Hospitals has launched one of the region’s most ambitious cervical cancer prevention initiatives, aiming to administer the first 5,000 HPV vaccinations across Jaipur and Kolkata. Following the Rajya Sabha's statement on cervical cancer deaths among Indian women, doctors and Senior Consultants shared their mixed perspectives on the urgency of timely vaccination and preventive measures.

1. Why is HPV vaccination demand expected to rise sharply after the Rajya Sabha statement?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dr. C. P. Dadhich, Director – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, said the remarks in Parliament have created a shift in public perception as "families begin to recognise HPV vaccination as essential, not optional".

“The Rajya Sabha’s acknowledgment of India losing more than 75,000 women to cervical cancer every year has brought national attention to an issue we clinicians have been raising for years. When policymakers highlight the urgency, families begin to recognise HPV vaccination as essential, not optional. We expect a significant rise in demand because parents now understand that timely vaccination is the most effective way to protect young girls from preventable cancer. At CK Birla Hospitals, we are already experiencing increased community engagement through our cervical cancer prevention drive, where our goal is to vaccinate the first 5,000 girls across Jaipur and Kolkata," Dadhich said.

2. How can India prevent nearly 90% of cervical cancer cases with timely vaccination?

Dr. Parnamita Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant – Gynaecologist & Obstetrician, CMRI Kolkata, underscored that early vaccination offers near-total protection against the most dangerous HPV strains. Bhattacharya added that preventing cancer before it begins is far more effective than detecting it at the early stages.

“More than 80% of cervical cancer cases in India are linked to high-risk HPV types 16 and 18. The HPV vaccine directly protects against these strains, which is why global data shows up to a 90% reduction in cervical cancer when vaccination coverage is high. The key is timing—vaccinating girls before exposure, ideally between 9–14 years. Through our ongoing HPV vaccination initiative at CK Birla Hospitals and CMRI Kolkata, we are trying to bridge this preventive gap by ensuring young girls receive protection at the right age. Preventing cancer before it begins is far more effective than detecting it early," Dr. Parnamita Bhattacharya said.

3. What myths continue to delay vaccination among girls and parents?

Dr. C. P. Dadhich warned that misinformation remains one of the biggest barriers, as misconceptions persist among parents resulting in contributing to delays in vaccination despite medical evidence.

“One of the biggest hurdles is misinformation—many parents still believe the vaccine affects fertility, when in reality it has no adverse impact on reproductive health. Another misconception is that vaccination is only needed if girls are sexually active, which is incorrect. The vaccine is most effective when given at a younger age. Some families also fear side effects, although the HPV vaccine has been globally proven to be extremely safe," Dr. C. P. Dadhich added.

4. Why does India still lose 9 women every hour to a preventable cancer?

Dr. Parnamita Bhattacharya added that gaps in awareness, stigma around testing and lack of routine screening contribute to the high mortality rate. “The tragedy of cervical cancer in India is that the disease is preventable, yet awareness, screening, and vaccination are still far from universal. Many women delay Pap or HPV testing due to stigma, lack of symptoms, or limited access to preventive care. A huge gap exists between knowing and acting. This is why cervical cancer continues to claim 9 lives every hour. At CMRI Kolkata, our clinical teams are working through schools, local communities, and outreach programmes to educate families about timely vaccination and screening—because prevention only works when it reaches every household.”

5. How can large-scale hospital-led drives like CK Birla Hospitals’ model accelerate prevention?

Arpit Jain, Vice President – CK Birla Hospitals, stated that a large hospital network can play a transformative role in expanding access. “Hospital-led vaccination models can fast-track prevention because they combine clinical expertise with on-ground community outreach. Our cervical cancer prevention drive across Jaipur and Kolkata is designed to make vaccination accessible, trusted, and convenient. By setting up free HPV vaccination clinics, organising school sessions, and engaging parents directly, we are creating an ecosystem where awareness translates into action. With the target of vaccinating 5,000 girls in the first phase, we hope to demonstrate how multi-city, hospital-driven initiatives can support India’s long-term goal of eliminating cervical cancer," the Vice President said.