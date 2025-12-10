/Baba Vanga and Ryo Tatsuki: Prophecies that came true in 2025

Baba Vanga also reportedly predicted that aliens would come to Earth in 2025 during a sports event towards the end of the year. She specifically talked about a UFO that would become visible like a "new light in the sky" over the event, providing humanity with answers and ending all their questions. However, this hasn't happened. But some people think the prophecy could be about the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which has been acting strangely. So much so that one scientist even thinks it could be an alien spaceship.