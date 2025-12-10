/Baba Vanga and Ryo Tatsuki: Prophecies that came true in 2025

2025 was the year of prophecies and predictions. Several events predicted by Baba Vanga came true. Ryo Tatsuki, Japan's Baba Vanga, predicted a megaquake in Japan, and the country came pretty close to it. Here are some prophecies that came true this year.
Prophecies and predictions were everywhere in the year 2025. Baba Vanga, Nostradamus, Living Nostradamus and Japan's Baba Vanga, Ryo Tatsuki, were believed to have had scary visions of certain events that were to unfold in the future. Here are some such forecasts. How many of them came true?
The Bulgarian mystic foresaw several earthquakes in the year 2025. This one proved to be true as quite a few temblors struck the world this year. First was the Myanmar earthquake that struck on 28 March and killed more than 2,700 people. Two days after the Myanmar earthquake, 7.1-magnitude tremors were reported from the Oceania nation of Tonga.
On 30 July 2025, a Mw 8.8 megathrust earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia. It was the biggest earthquake to hit the planet since the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake that killed nearly 20,000 people. The Russian quake triggered a tsunami warning.
Baba Vanga also saw "a double fire that will rise from heaven and earth simultaneously." This is believed to point to volcanic eruptions. The Russian earthquake triggered several volcanic eruptions, such as Klyuchevskaya Sopka in the Kamchatka region and the Krasheninnikov Volcano, in nearly 550 years. However, the most shocking one was the Ethiopian volcano, which erupted for the first time in 12,000 years. The Hayli Gubbi volcano in the Afar region released an ash cloud that reached at least 45,000 feet high.
Baba Vanga predicted a war would break out in Europe in 2025, and it will "devastate the continent’s population." No new wars began in Europe this year. But the Russia-Ukraine war is still ongoing. The Israel-Gaza conflict also continues with no end in sight.
Baba Vanga also reportedly predicted that aliens would come to Earth in 2025 during a sports event towards the end of the year. She specifically talked about a UFO that would become visible like a "new light in the sky" over the event, providing humanity with answers and ending all their questions. However, this hasn't happened. But some people think the prophecy could be about the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which has been acting strangely. So much so that one scientist even thinks it could be an alien spaceship.
The Bulgarian clairvoyant also foresaw an economic disaster in the year 2025. United States President Donald Trump entered a tariff war with several countries, attacking China, Canada, and India, among others. He slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariff on New Delhi for supposedly buying Russian oil. This led to fears of a major economic disaster in world markets.
Ryo Tatsuki, also known as Japan's Baba Vanga, wrote in a 1999 manga comic about a massive earthquake that would hit Japan in July 2025. The book titled The Future I Saw warned that "a crack will open up under the seabed between Japan and the Philippines", and would trigger tsunami waves "three times as tall" as the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. While July came and went safely, the country was hit by a major 7.5 temblor on December 8. This was followed by a megaquake warning the next day, and the country is now on alert.
Nostradamus predicted major advances in the field of medicine in 2025. Scientists made advances in the field of medicine this year. One of them was the progress in creating a tuberculosis vaccine. They also managed to use AI to predict the likelihood of a person developing cancer in the next 20 years.