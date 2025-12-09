/Japan warns of MEGAQUAKE this week: People handed a list of practical steps, large tsunamis expected

Japan’s weather agency has issued an official warning of a megaquake that could strike the country soon. The highest-level warning came on Tuesday and follows Monday's 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan’s main Honshu island. Authorities have asked those living near the Pacific coast to remain alert throughout this week. They might also need to evacuate and have been told to be prepared to leave their homes at short notice.

What is a megaquake?

A megaquake is a tremor that measures magnitude 8.0 or greater. Officials have warned it could lead to large tsunamis along the entire of Japan’s Pacific coast, stretching from Hokkaido down to Chiba. This is the first time the highest alert has been issued since the warning system was launched in 2022.

What people need to do to prepare for megaquake

People have been asked to be ready for any scenario. They have been told to take the following practical steps: review local evacuation routes, gather emergency supplies, secure heavy items inside the home, and make sure they have enough food, water, and portable sanitation for several days.

Japan earthquake and tsunami - What we know so far