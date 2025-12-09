/Japan warns of MEGAQUAKE this week: People handed a list of practical steps, large tsunamis expected

Japan’s weather agency has issued an official warning of a megaquake that could strike the country soon. The highest-level warning came on Tuesday and follows Monday's 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan’s main Honshu island. Authorities have asked those living near the Pacific coast to remain alert throughout this week. They might also need to evacuate and have been told to be prepared to leave their homes at short notice.
What is a megaquake?
A megaquake is a tremor that measures magnitude 8.0 or greater. Officials have warned it could lead to large tsunamis along the entire of Japan’s Pacific coast, stretching from Hokkaido down to Chiba. This is the first time the highest alert has been issued since the warning system was launched in 2022.
What people need to do to prepare for megaquake
People have been asked to be ready for any scenario. They have been told to take the following practical steps: review local evacuation routes, gather emergency supplies, secure heavy items inside the home, and make sure they have enough food, water, and portable sanitation for several days.
Japan earthquake and tsunami - What we know so far
The temblor that struck the country on Monday injured at least 33 people and triggered tsunami warnings. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that several regions reported 7 to 27 inches high waves. People were asked to move to higher ground as experts predicted tsunami waves as high as 10 feet. The government is still assessing damage from the tsunami waves and the earthquake. Nearly 90,000 people were evacuated following Monday's earthquake. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said, “We are putting people’s lives first and doing everything we can.” She also urged citizens to be ready for aftershocks and take necessary steps quickly. “Please be prepared so you can immediately evacuate as soon as you feel a tremor.” Authorities have predicted strong aftershocks for the entire week.