US President Donald Trump's out-of-context reply to a question on the Alcatraz prison has made the internet worry about his mental health as people asked if he is okay. During a press briefing, Trump was asked, “How did you decide to reopen Alcatraz?” Responding to this question, the US president said, “I was supposed to be a movie maker… Nobody ever escaped. One person almost got there, but they found his clothing rather badly ripped up, a lot of shark bites…”

Advertisment

Also read: 'Hamas is making it impossible': Donald Trump says US wants to help 'starving' people of Gaza 'get some food' amid Israel's offensive

Reporter: How did you decide to reopen Alcatraz?



Trump: I was supposed to be a movie maker… Nobody ever escaped. One person almost got there but they found his clothing rather badly ripped up, a lot of shark bites… pic.twitter.com/RxQkJ3hho7 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2025

Trump’s random statement about his unrealised plan to become a movie maker has sparked fresh concerns about his mental health.

Advertisment

This came after Trump ordered the opening of the once-notorious island prison in San Francisco Bay. He announced the decision via a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Also read: 'Melania thought it was cute': Trump says he had 'nothing to do' with AI image showing himself as Pope

What did he say?

Advertisment

“Well, I guess I was supposed to be a movie maker. We're talking...we started with the movie making and will end. I mean, it-it represents something very strong, very powerful in terms of law and order,” Trump said when a reporter asked about his decision to reopen the prison.

Also read: Trump holds ‘good and productive’ phone call with Turkish President, discuss Russia-Ukraine war, Gaza, Syria

“Alcatraz is, I would say, the ultimate. Sing Sing and Alcatraz, right? The movies. But uh, it’s right now a museum, believe it or not. Lotta people go there. It housed the most violent criminals in the world, and nobody ever escaped. One person almost got there, but they, as you know the story, they found his clothing rather badly ripped up, and uh, it was a lot of shark bites, a lot of problems,” the US president added.

Internet’s reaction

“Remember how Biden got dragged for mixing up a word? Crazy times,” someone wrote on the social media platform X.

Also read: Washington to host 2027 NFL Draft, confirms US President Donald Trump

“Does he ever say anything that's not made up. There was never any clothing with any shark bites found. That literally makes no sense,” another user wrote.

“I really wish Clint Eastwood would weigh in on this - we need an Escape from this Alcatraz nonsense,” a third user said.