US President Donald Trump has denied any involvement in the creation of an AI-generated image that shows him dressed like a pope. Speaking from the Oval Office, he told reporters, "I just saw it last evening," and added that his wife Melania found it "cute."

The image, which he posted on his Truth Social account on Friday evening, drew swift criticism. The post followed Trump’s comments to reporters that he “would like to be Pope” and that he’d be his own “No. 1 choice” to succeed the late Pope Francis. He also recommended New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan for the role.

Catholic leaders condemn the post

The AI image did not go down well with many in the Catholic community, particularly given its timing, just days after Pope Francis’s funeral and before the conclave to elect his successor.

The New York State Catholic Conference shared the image on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Even Trump’s base wasn’t amused

Some of Trump’s long-time supporters and conservative Catholics also voiced their disapproval online. One user on X, who identified as both Catholic and conservative, warned, “This is worse than trolling. You’re going to lose a lot of Catholic support over stunts like this.”

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s former White House communications director and a practising Catholic, wrote, “Yes, I get. You are trolling and trying to trigger all of us. Especially us Catholics. But the arrogance and general stupidity and the disgrace that you represent will blow back on all of you.”

Vice President JD Vance chose not to engage with the outrage. When asked if he thought the image was disrespectful, he deflected to foreign policy, “As a general rule, I’m fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen.”