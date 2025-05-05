In a powerful ultimate act of compassion, Pope Francis has donated his iconic Popemobile to serve as a mobile health clinic for children in war-ravaged Gaza.

The specially designed vehicle — once used to carry the pontiff through crowds during his 2014 visit to the West Bank — is being repurposed to deliver life-saving medical aid to Palestinian children suffering in the wake of Israel's ongoing military campaign.

Pope's "message to the world"

Pope Francis' gift to the children of Gaza has been received by Catholic charity Caritas Jerusalem. In a statement, the charity revealed that the late pope reached out to them in his final months, asking them to use the vehicle for the good of Gaza children.

"The purpose of the initiative is to safeguard and uphold children’s fundamental rights and dignity," said Caritas Jerusalem.

Peter Brune, secretary general of Caritas Sweden, said that the repurposed pope mobile would arrive just in time to help reach "children who today have no access to healthcare – children who are injured and malnourished".

"This is concrete, life-saving intervention at a time when the health system in Gaza has almost completely collapsed," he said, adding "It’s not just a vehicle; it's a message that the world has not forgotten about the children in Gaza".

"This vehicle represents the love, care, and closeness shown by His Holiness for the most vulnerable, which he expressed throughout the crisis," said Anton Asfar of Caritas Jerusalem.

Serving Gaza's Children in Crisis

As per the New York Times, the vehicle, which has been outfitted with blast-proof windows and is equipped to carry medical staff and supplies, will soon head to Gaza — pending final approval from Israeli authorities.

The mobile clinic will treat malnourished and injured children, test for infections, and suture wounds — providing desperately needed healthcare in an enclave where the health system is collapsing, reports NYT.

The Vatican has confirmed that it was Pope Francis' final wish for the Popemobile to be used for the good of Gazan children.

Pope Francis, a pontiff who never forgot Gaza

As per reports, until his final breath, Pope Francis kept a close eye on the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

In his last Easter message, he described the conditions there as "dramatic and deplorable", demanding both peace and the release of the remaining hostages held in the enclave.

The pontiff personally called them every single day for updates, the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza has confirmed.