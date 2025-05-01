Martin Scorsese was one of the biggest fans of late Pope Francis who died recently. In honour of the late Pope, the ace filmmaker has announced a new feature-length film which will feature the Pope’s last on-camera interview before his death.

Developed by Scholas Occurrentes, an educational movement founded by the Pope in 2013, the documentary centers around Aldeas, a global cinematic project showcasing films from various countries to foster cultural understanding and dialogue. ​

The film will incorporate personal moments, including Scorsese’s visit to his ancestral hometown in Sicily and private conversations between him and Pope Francis.

When alive, Pope Francis had praised the Aldeas initiative for its poetic and insightful exploration of human life and society.

Pope Francis died this April

Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, who stated: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.” ​

On his death, Scorsese said, “The loss for me runs deep — I was lucky enough to know him, and I will miss his presence and his warmth. The loss for the world is immense. But he left a light behind, and it can never be extinguished.” ​