US President Donald Trump said on Monday that America would help supply food to "starving" people of Gaza, but added that Hamas has made it "impossible," by diverting humanitarian assistance for its fighters.

"We are going to help the people of Gaza get some food. People are starving and we are going to help them get some food. A lot of people are making it very bad," Trump said.

The president did not address Israel’s aid plan but blamed conditions in Gaza on Hamas, which launched an attack on October 2023, that triggered the war.

“If you look, Hamas is making it impossible. They are taking everything that’s brought in,” Trump said. “But we’re going to help the people of Gaza because they are being treated very badly by Hamas.”

Trump’s statement during a White House news conference came after Israel approved a plan to take more control of aid delivery as part of an effort to isolate Hamas — alarming the United Nations.

Meanwhile, the UN Humanitarian Country Team in Gaza on Sunday night said it "can only support plans that respect the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence, and impartiality."

Israeli cabinet greenlights plan including Gaza 'conquest'

Earlier, Israeli cabinet also gave a green signal to the "possibility of humanitarian distribution" in Gaza, which has been under full Israeli blockade since March 2.

The cabinet "approved by a large majority the possibility of a humanitarian distribution, if necessary, to prevent Hamas from taking control of the supplies and to destroy its governance capabilities. During the cabinet discussion, it was mentioned that there is currently enough food in Gaza," said the official.

Israel has stepped up aerial bombings and expanded ground operations in the Gaza Strip since restarting its offensive on March 18. Its cabinet has also okayed a plan to expand its military operations in Gaza, which includes the "conquest" of the Palestinian territory and promotion of Gazan emigration, news agency AFP reported.

