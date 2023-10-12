Is that Bigfoot? US couple captures video of mythical creature strolling in Colorado hills

A couple in Colorado has claimed to have encountered the mythical Bigfoot while wandering across San Juan National Forest, which borders New Mexico and Utah.

The couple— Shannon and Stetson Parker—took photos and a video of the beast and shared it on their Facebook account on October 8.

The video has since gone viral on the social media platform, with many netizens expressing amazement and scepticism.

In their post, Shannon said that they sighted an unspecified creature which they claimed resembled the big creature.

They were celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary and were on a sightseeing tour on the narrow gauge rail line between Durango and Silverton, in the Centennial State's far southwest.

“On Sunday, October 8, 2023, Stetson Tyler and I took the Narrow Gauge train ride from Durango to Silverton. After leaving Silverton and heading back to Durango, I asked Stetson to help me look for elk in the mountains. As we are passing by the mountains, Stetson sees something moving and then says I think it's Bigfoot.”

“Brandon, the guy sitting next to Stetson on the train grabs his phone and starts recording. Meanwhile, I am trying to get a photo on my camera. Below is the video Brandon @bt92.travels got and the photos I took. Y'all, out of the hundreds of people on the train, three or four of us saw, as Stetson says in the video, the ever-elusive creature Bigfoot! I don't know about y'all but We Believe!!" × Later speaking to the New York Post, Shannon detailed her encounter with the beast.

“We were looking for elk in the mountains and my husband sees something moving and then can't explain it. So, he's like 'Bigfoot!'" Shannon, a 44-year-old contractor from Cheyenne, Wyoming. told the New York Post.

"It was at least six, seven feet or taller. It matched the sage in the mountains so much that he's like camouflaged when crouching down...if you asked before our trip we would have said maybe [Bigfoot] could be real, but now we're convinced."

Bigfoot, also called Sasquatch, is believed to be a large, hairy, humanlike creature existing in the northwestern United States and western Canada.

The creature has drawn parallels to the Himalayan region’s mythical monster, the Abominable Snowman, or Yeti.

Also read | US: Elusive creature on the brink of extinction spotted for the first time in 100 years

The British explorer David Thompson is sometimes credited with the first discovery (1811) of a set of Sasquatch footprints.

Over the years, many have provided evidence to authenticate Bigfoot’s existence, but none has been verified.

(With inputs from agencies)