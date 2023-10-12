US: Near-extinct animal spotted near national monument for the first time in 100 years

A near-extinct animal was spotted near the Giant Sequoia National Monument in southern California for the first time in over 100 years.

Michelle Harris spotted a big, grey canine crossing a fire road in the area in early July, the LA Times reported. "It tilted its head back and let out a decent howl," said Harris. "All I could think was, 'It doesn't look like a coyote, but it has to be, right?'" she added.

Later, the analysis of the tracks, hair, and faeces left behind by the animal verified that it was a female grey wolf. She was the leader of what researchers named 'the Tulare Pack.' Research showed that she came with her offspring, two male and two female.

Furthermore, the DNA analysis revealed that they are direct descendants of the wolf OR-7, who became the first wolf to visit California in 90 years in 2011. He was the seventh wolf radio-collared in Oregon. His GPS collar transmitted location information to satellites daily until 2014, when it stopped functioning because the batteries expired.

Environmentalists were excited about the grey wolf's appearance near the national monument. They also requested the US Forest Service to pause logging projects in the area until they could assess their impact on the endangered species.

However, not everyone enjoyed the news of the grey wolf's spotting. While logging companies resisted putting their projects on halt, livestock owners worried their animals could become food for these large predators.

The same fear prompted the original project to eliminate wolves across the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries. However, removing these apex predators severely impacted the environment as the deer and elk populations suddenly surged in the country.

The absence of wolves has impacted the entire ecosystem and landscape in the Yellowstone National Park. Restoring these rare canines can bring incredible balance.

The farmers and ranchers have little fear as California has a system to reimburse the owners of livestock killed by wolves, the LA Times reported.

However, Harris believed that while the humans were adjusting to the new pack, the wolves might have moved on as she hadn't noticed any fresh evidence since July. "There's been a lot more activity in the area since then. Maybe they've moved to a quieter place with room to roam," she said.

