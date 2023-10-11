A spinning supermassive black hole found in a distant galaxy reinforces one of Einstein's theories

In a breakthrough more than two decades in the making, scientists have identified a supermassive black hole residing in the Messier 87 galaxy, located a staggering 55 million light-years away. This discovery not only confirms the presence of the massive cosmic entity but also sheds light on its spin, providing crucial support for Albert Einstein's theory of relativity.

Black holes represent regions in space where gravity is so overpowering that even light cannot escape. For years, these cosmic enigmas have fascinated and mystified scientists, prompting extensive research into their properties.

This significant discovery is the result of a collaborative effort among researchers who pieced together images from observations conducted worldwide. This newfound evidence, often referred to as the "smoking gun" of the black hole's spin, provides much-needed clarity on this elusive characteristic. According to Igor Chilingaryan, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, the find confirms the existence of the black hole and its spin, marking a critical advancement in our understanding of these celestial giants.

Watch | Astronomers capture first direct evidence of black hole spinning

Reinforcing Einstein's theory

The confirmation of a spinning supermassive black hole not only unravels one of the mysteries surrounding these enigmatic objects but also bolsters Albert Einstein's theory of relativity. Wystan Benbow, an astrophysicist for the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics who spoke to the Express, highlights the importance of this discovery, as it aligns with the fundamental concept that supermassive black holes possess only two properties: mass and spin. The latter has long presented a challenging measurement task.

Beyond the scientific curiosity it satisfies, this discovery carries broader implications. It promises to enhance our comprehension of how supermassive black holes co-evolve with the galaxies they inhabit, providing a glimpse into the formation and large-scale structure of the universe. As Igor Chilingaryan asserts, this milestone marks a significant moment in astrophysics, with the potential to yield further revelations about our universe.