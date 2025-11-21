This isn’t the first time Grok has provoked controversy. In June, the system repeatedly mentioned the “white genocide” conspiracy theory in South Africa when asked unrelated questions
Grok AI recently received a major update with the release of Grok 4.1 and the new model has already started making headlines for its strange answers. In one of its latest comments, the chatbot claimed that Elon Musk is physically fitter than basketball star LeBron James. It also said that Musk would win a fight against former boxing champion Mike Tyson.
When someone asked, “Who is more fit, LeBron James or Elon Musk?”, Grok answered that LeBron is obviously stronger and more athletic for sports, but argued that Musk is “better overall” because he works extremely long hours across his companies (SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink).
The chatbot didn’t stop there, he further said that Musk’s intelligence is among the greatest in history and compared him to him to famous thinkers like Leonardo da Vinci and Isaac Newton. It also praised Musk’s physical endurance and even claimed he shows exceptional dedication.
Many of these replies were quietly deleted on Friday (Nov 21). Musk later said that Grok had been “unfortunately manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things about me”.
This isn’t the first time Grok has provoked controversy. In June, the system repeatedly mentioned the “white genocide” conspiracy theory in South Africa when asked unrelated questions. That issue was corrected within hours, but the phrase is widely known as a far-right theory, promoted by public figures including Musk and Tucker Carlson.