FSSAI has ordered an immediate nationwide sweep to pull drinks misusing the ORS label. State officers will inspect stores and online platforms, remove violations, and act against companies selling misleading ORS-branded beverages.
India’s food regulator has cracked down again on drinks that misuse the term ORS. On Wednesday (Nov 20), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ordered an immediate sweep of retail stores and e-commerce platforms to pull fruit-based beverages, energy drinks, electrolyte drinks and ready-to-serve products that carry ORS in their brand names.
India's food authority noted that companies continue to sell such drinks despite clear instructions issued in mid-October. On October 14, FSSAI barred all food and beverage makers from using the term in any form, whether as a brand name, prefix or suffix. A clarification the next day left no room for exceptions, stating that ORS cannot appear on any food or drink label unless the product meets the World Health Organisation’s strict standards for oral rehydration solutions.
FSSAI said the continued sale of these products violates the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. To clamp down on it, the regulator has directed state and central officers to begin immediate inspections of online marketplaces and physical stores. Any drink found using ORS in its name must be removed at once, and regulatory action against the company must be taken. Officers must also submit detailed reports on violations and the status of product removal.
FSSAI stressed that enforcement should focus only on non-compliant food and drink products. It told officers not to interfere with the manufacturing, storage or sale of legitimate ORS drug formulations that follow WHO recommendations.
The dispute earlier also played out in court. On October 31, the Delhi High Court declined to interfere with FSSAI’s restrictions, noting that counterfeit or misleading ORS labelled beverages pose a serious risk to public health. A bench said consumer safety outweighs any commercial concerns and indicated that a full judgment would be issued later.
The case stemmed from a petition by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories challenging the ban. FSSAI has maintained that ORS is a medical formulation, not a marketing term, and can only be used for products that meet WHO’s composition standards for treating dehydration.