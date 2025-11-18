/'Remain vigilant and avoid agents': India issues advisory as Iran halts visa free entry over rising trafficking scams

The India Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (Nov 17) put out a fresh advisory for Indians travelling to Iran. In a sharp warning issued after Tehran suspended its visa-free entry for Indian passport holders following a spike in trafficking cases, New Delhi said people need to be careful of fake job scams. The suspension will kick in on November 22, 2025, and covers all Indians holding ordinary passports.

Why did Iran suspend the visa-free facility for Indians?

Indians have been tricked into flying to Iran with promises of good jobs or smooth transit to another country. Many never made it past the airport safely. In its advisory, the MEA warned that several Indians were kidnapped on arrival. Criminal groups then called their families back home and demanded ransom. The ministry said these gangs took advantage of the visa waiver, knowing it made travel to Iran easy for unsuspecting victims.

“The attention of the Government has been drawn to several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries. These individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom,” said MEA.

Will Indians need an Iranian visa now?

From November 22, anyone travelling for tourism or transit will need a visa. The measure, MEA said, “is intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements.” It added that from Nov 22, “Indian nationals with ordinary passports would be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran”.

New Delhi has urged people to stay alert and avoid agents who offer visa-free travel or quick routes to third countries through Iran. “All Indian nationals intending to visit Iran are strongly advised to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran,” MEA said.