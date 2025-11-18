/Trump says he’d be 'proud' if US carries out strikes inside Mexico. Here's why

Donald Trump said he’d be OK with US strikes inside Mexico to curb drug trafficking, calling cartels a war level threat. He stopped short of announcing action but claimed the US has mapped cartel networks.
Donald Trump on Monday announced that he would be “OK” with the US carrying out strikes inside Mexico if that’s what it took to curb narcotics entering the country. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he argued that drug trafficking has become so destructive that extraordinary steps should be on the table. When asked directly if he would authorise a US counter drug operation on Mexican soil, Trump said, “Would I launch strikes in Mexico to stop drugs? It's OK with me. Whatever we have to do to stop drugs”.
Even as he said, he was “OK” with striking inside Mexico, Trump insisted he wasn’t announcing anything, but said he would be “proud” to take such action, “because we're going to save millions of lives by doing it.”
Pressed on whether he would only act with Mexico’s permission, Trump refused to give a straight answer and said he “wouldn’t answer that question.” However, he insisted that he has been in contact with Mexican officials and that they know “how I stand.”
Trump then claimed the US has mapped out cartel networks down to the last detail. “We’ve stopped the waterways, but we know every route. We know every route, we know the addresses of every drug lord,” he said. “We know their address, we know their front door. We know everything about every one of them. They’re killing our people. That’s like a war. Would I do it? I’d be proud to.”
Previously, NBC News reported that the administration has been weighing a new strategy that would involve sending US troops and intelligence teams into Mexico to go after cartel leaders. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, meanwhile, has been firm that no foreign military action will happen without her government’s approval.