/Trump says he’d be 'proud' if US carries out strikes inside Mexico. Here's why

Donald Trump on Monday announced that he would be “OK” with the US carrying out strikes inside Mexico if that’s what it took to curb narcotics entering the country. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he argued that drug trafficking has become so destructive that extraordinary steps should be on the table. When asked directly if he would authorise a US counter drug operation on Mexican soil, Trump said, “Would I launch strikes in Mexico to stop drugs? It's OK with me. Whatever we have to do to stop drugs”.

So, is the US going to strike Mexico?

Even as he said, he was “OK” with striking inside Mexico, Trump insisted he wasn’t announcing anything, but said he would be “proud” to take such action, “because we're going to save millions of lives by doing it.”

Pressed on whether he would only act with Mexico’s permission, Trump refused to give a straight answer and said he “wouldn’t answer that question.” However, he insisted that he has been in contact with Mexican officials and that they know “how I stand.”

Trump then claimed the US has mapped out cartel networks down to the last detail. “We’ve stopped the waterways, but we know every route. We know every route, we know the addresses of every drug lord,” he said. “We know their address, we know their front door. We know everything about every one of them. They’re killing our people. That’s like a war. Would I do it? I’d be proud to.”