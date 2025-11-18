The UN Security Council on Monday (Nov 18) pushed through a major US-drafted resolution, bolstering US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan. Thirteen countries voted in favour of the plan, which Trump claims would lead to "further Peace all over the World". While Russia and China held back and abstained from voting, neither moved to veto the measure, clearing the way for its adoption.

Trump lauds support for his Gaza peace plan

Trump wasted no time praising the vote online. On Truth Social, he claimed that the resolution"acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me...will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, (and) will lead to further Peace all over the World."

After the vote, US ambassador Mike Waltz said the resolution marked a "significant step that will enable Gaza to prosper and an environment that will allow Israel to live in security."

Meanwhile, the US Mission to the United Nations, in a statement, said that it welcomes the UNSC backing and “applauds key Council partners for coming together at a moment of consequence to chart a path forward toward lasting peace in Gaza and stability across the region”. It added that “Today’s action marks a meaningful step forward in advancing President Trump’s historic 20-Point Plan, which the Council fully endorsed in its entirety. This resolution establishes – for the first time – a real and viable pathway to peace and security in Gaza.”

Hamas slams UN vote

However, the reaction inside the region was far from unified. Hamas, which the text blocks from any role in governing Gaza, rejected the resolution and said it failed to address the "political and humanitarian demands and rights" of Palestinians.

The resolution itself went through several rounds of negotiation as diplomats tried to get enough support. In its final form, it endorses the ceasefire that has held since October 10 and lays out a new structure for managing Gaza’s recovery after two years of heavy fighting. Much of the territory remains destroyed after Israel’s devastating campaign that followed the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.