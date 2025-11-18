The UN Security Council approved a US-backed resolution supporting Trump’s Gaza peace plan, with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions. Trump celebrated the move, while Hamas rejected it.
The UN Security Council on Monday (Nov 18) pushed through a major US-drafted resolution, bolstering US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan. Thirteen countries voted in favour of the plan, which Trump claims would lead to "further Peace all over the World". While Russia and China held back and abstained from voting, neither moved to veto the measure, clearing the way for its adoption.
Trump wasted no time praising the vote online. On Truth Social, he claimed that the resolution"acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me...will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, (and) will lead to further Peace all over the World."
After the vote, US ambassador Mike Waltz said the resolution marked a "significant step that will enable Gaza to prosper and an environment that will allow Israel to live in security."
Meanwhile, the US Mission to the United Nations, in a statement, said that it welcomes the UNSC backing and “applauds key Council partners for coming together at a moment of consequence to chart a path forward toward lasting peace in Gaza and stability across the region”. It added that “Today’s action marks a meaningful step forward in advancing President Trump’s historic 20-Point Plan, which the Council fully endorsed in its entirety. This resolution establishes – for the first time – a real and viable pathway to peace and security in Gaza.”
However, the reaction inside the region was far from unified. Hamas, which the text blocks from any role in governing Gaza, rejected the resolution and said it failed to address the "political and humanitarian demands and rights" of Palestinians.
The resolution itself went through several rounds of negotiation as diplomats tried to get enough support. In its final form, it endorses the ceasefire that has held since October 10 and lays out a new structure for managing Gaza’s recovery after two years of heavy fighting. Much of the territory remains destroyed after Israel’s devastating campaign that followed the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.
A central part of the plan is the creation of an International Stabilization Force. The ISF would work alongside Israel, Egypt, and newly trained Palestinian police units to secure border zones, demilitarise the strip, and protect civilians. It would also help ensure aid deliveries move without obstruction. The resolution also sketches out a path, however vague, toward a future Palestinian state. Once the Palestinian Authority carries out reforms and rebuilding gets underway, the text says "the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood". Israel, however, has already dismissed that idea outright.