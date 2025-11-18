Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /UN endorses Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan which Hamas says does not meet Palestinians' rights

UN endorses Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan which Hamas says does not meet Palestinians' rights

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 06:29 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 06:38 IST
UN endorses Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan which Hamas says does not meet Palestinians' rights

A Palestinian flag is seen on a building opposite Israeli national flags placed at the entrance of As-Sawiyah village, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on November 16, 2025 after settlers placed handreds of Israeli flags on public roads and the entrance of Palestinians villages. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The UN Security Council approved a US-backed resolution supporting Trump’s Gaza peace plan, with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions. Trump celebrated the move, while Hamas rejected it.

The UN Security Council on Monday (Nov 18) pushed through a major US-drafted resolution, bolstering US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan. Thirteen countries voted in favour of the plan, which Trump claims would lead to "further Peace all over the World". While Russia and China held back and abstained from voting, neither moved to veto the measure, clearing the way for its adoption.

Trump lauds support for his Gaza peace plan

Trump wasted no time praising the vote online. On Truth Social, he claimed that the resolution"acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me...will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, (and) will lead to further Peace all over the World."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After the vote, US ambassador Mike Waltz said the resolution marked a "significant step that will enable Gaza to prosper and an environment that will allow Israel to live in security."

Also read | Pentagon confirms 21st strike on alleged drug boat, kills three in international waters. Watch video

Meanwhile, the US Mission to the United Nations, in a statement, said that it welcomes the UNSC backing and “applauds key Council partners for coming together at a moment of consequence to chart a path forward toward lasting peace in Gaza and stability across the region”. It added that “Today’s action marks a meaningful step forward in advancing President Trump’s historic 20-Point Plan, which the Council fully endorsed in its entirety. This resolution establishes – for the first time – a real and viable pathway to peace and security in Gaza.”

Trending Stories

Hamas slams UN vote

However, the reaction inside the region was far from unified. Hamas, which the text blocks from any role in governing Gaza, rejected the resolution and said it failed to address the "political and humanitarian demands and rights" of Palestinians.

The resolution itself went through several rounds of negotiation as diplomats tried to get enough support. In its final form, it endorses the ceasefire that has held since October 10 and lays out a new structure for managing Gaza’s recovery after two years of heavy fighting. Much of the territory remains destroyed after Israel’s devastating campaign that followed the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.

Also read | US pushes UN to back Trump’s Gaza peace plan, warns delay will 'gravely' hurt Palestinians

A central part of the plan is the creation of an International Stabilization Force. The ISF would work alongside Israel, Egypt, and newly trained Palestinian police units to secure border zones, demilitarise the strip, and protect civilians. It would also help ensure aid deliveries move without obstruction. The resolution also sketches out a path, however vague, toward a future Palestinian state. Once the Palestinian Authority carries out reforms and rebuilding gets underway, the text says "the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood". Israel, however, has already dismissed that idea outright.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics