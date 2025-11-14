/US pushes UN to back Trump’s Gaza peace plan, warns delay will 'gravely' hurt Palestinians

The United States has urged the UN Security Council to rally behind its draft resolution supporting President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza. On Thursday (Nov 13), the nation warned that any delay could lead to Palestinians suffering "grave" consequences. In a sharp message, the US mission to the UN said divisions inside the Council at this stage would carry grave, "tangible" and entirely preventable consequences for Palestinians in Gaza. Washington argued that the Gaza ceasefire was fragile and that the Council should move quickly toward securing peace.

Don't "sow discord" now, warns US

A spokesperson for the US mission to the UN said that, "Attempts to sow discord now -- when agreement on this resolution is under active negotiation -- has grave, tangible, and entirely avoidable consequences for Palestinians in Gaza". Calling the ceasefire an "historic moment to pave a path towards enduring peace in the Middle East," the spokesperson added that it was "fragile," and insisted "we urge the Council to unite and move forward to secure the peace that is desperately needed."

This comes as America, last week, launched negotiations on a draft that endorses Trump's plan to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

Trump's Gaza peace plan

The draft resolution, now in its third version, according to AFP, is built around Trump’s proposed roadmap for stabilising Gaza after two years of war between Israel and Hamas. The document endorses the creation of a transitional body called the 'Board of Peace,' which Trump would theoretically head, with a mandate running through 2027.

The resolution would also authorise member states to form a "temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF)" that would work with Israel, Egypt, and newly trained Palestinian police to secure Gaza’s borders, oversee demilitarisation efforts, and help with "permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups". The ISF would also support humanitarian access and civilian protection inside the territory.

For the first time, the latest draft briefly also mentions a future Palestinian state. Once the Palestinian Authority carries out reforms and rebuilding begins in Gaza, the text says ""the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood". The US says it "will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sounded upbeat during a stop in Canada on Wednesday, saying negotiations on the text were "making good progress" and that he expects the Council to act soon.