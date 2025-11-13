/Trump has a meltdown over new Epstein emails, calls it a Democrat 'trap'

Donald Trump pushed back hard on Wednesday (Nov 12) against renewed allegations linking him to Jeffrey Epstein. After Democrats released a new batch of emails suggesting the US president may have been aware of Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors and had spent time with one of his victims, Trump, in a Truth Social post, accused the Democrats of setting a "trap". The emails, made public by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, include a 2011 message from Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell in which he claimed Trump "spent hours" with Virginia Giuffre — the woman who later became one of Epstein's main accusers. Another 2019 email shows Epstein allegedly telling author Michael Wolff that "of course he [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."

Trump has a meltdown over Epstein emails

Trump, however, has dismissed the emails as a political stunt. On Truth Social, he claimed that "The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they'll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they've done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects," he wrote, warning Republicans not to fall into a "trap" by supporting the release.

Calling his supporters to rally against the Democrats, he insisted, "There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!"

He claimed that the Democrats "cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price."

What White House said about the latest Trump-Epstein revelation

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that "President Trump did nothing wrong," and claimed the emails proved "absolutely nothing." She insisted that Trump kicked out Epstein from Mar-a-Lago years ago, because he was "a paedophile and a creep."

Leavitt accused Democrats of leaking the emails to distract from the ongoing government shutdown fight. "There are no coincidences in Washington," she said. "It is not a coincidence that the Democrats leaked these emails to the fake news this morning ahead of Republicans reopening the government."