Indian rescuers save elite bull worth over $120,000 from flood near Delhi

India's disaster response authorities over the weekend rescued a number of cattle in the National Capital Region near New Delhi.

Among the rescued animals was a bull named 'Pritam,' hailing from an esteemed bloodline, with an estimated value of INR 1 crore or $121,836.

The 8th Battalion of India's National Disaster Response Force shared images and videos of their rescue operation deemed commendable on social media.

The tweet read, "Team @8NdrfGhaziabad has accomplished the rescue of three cattle, including India's top-ranked bull 'PRITAM,' worth 1 Cr., from Noida. NDRF teams continue to tirelessly work towards saving lives in flood-affected regions."

Taking charge of the situation, senior administration and police officials conducted inspections of the low-lying areas along the Yamuna River in Noida and Greater Noida near New Delhi over the weekend.

The authorities carried out rescue operations specifically aimed at helping stranded stray animals.

According to official figures reported by news agency PTI, a total of 5,974 animals, encompassing cattle, dogs, rabbits, ducks, roosters, and guinea pigs, have been safely relocated from waterlogged areas since Thursday.

District Magistrate mobilised firefighters, personnel from NDRF, Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the police department to collaborate on the rescue operation.

Furthermore, the DM issued a warning to villagers residing along the banks of the Yamuna River, urging them to remain vigilant due to the continuous rise in water levels. All villagers were advised to evacuate to safer areas, as the water level is projected to increase.

Also watch | India's National Capital hit by the worst floods in 45 years × The flooding caused by the Yamuna River has affected approximately 550 hectares of land along its banks in Noida near New Delhi. It has resulted in the displacement of thousands of people and has impacted a number of villages.

While the water level has slightly receded to 207.68 meters, it still remains two metres above the danger mark.

This year, the Yamuna River witnessed record-breaking water levels in the past 45 years, as a consequence of incessant torrential rains in northern India.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE